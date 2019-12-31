Roadrunners Recall Birks, Howedeshell from Rapid City
December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Dane Birks and forward Keeghan Howdeshell from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.
The 24-year-old Birks has registered one goal and four assists for a total of five points this season with Rapid City. The right-handed shot is in his first season with the organization after being acquired in the same trade that brought Phil Kessel to Arizona from Pittsburgh this summer.
Howdeshell, 21, is also in his first season with the organization after being signed as an undrafted free agent in April. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-handed shot has totaled six goals and 10 assists for 16 points with the Rush through 25 games.
On The Ice
Through the first 30 games of the season the Roadrunners have 23 wins, second most in the entire AHL.
Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov leads all rookies with his 2.24 goals against average and is second amongst all netminders with his .935 save percentage (SV%).
