Marlies Host Monsters for New Year's Eve Matchup

December 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies will close out the decade on home ice today as they host the Cleveland Monsters for the third time this season.

Toronto will be looking to bounce back from a tough 6-1 loss to Laval on Saturday, and get back in the win column heading into 2020. The Marlies sit in third place in the North Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference with 41 points. Pontus Aberg leads the way for the Marlies with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) through 26 games while Jeremy Bracco holds the team lead in assists with 23. Bracco has assists (5) in four consecutive games.

The Monsters have a quick turnaround, returning to action today after dropping a 3-1 decision to the Charlotte Checkers last night. The Monsters are 3-6-0-1 in their previous 10 contests and currently sit in seventh place in the North Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference.

The Marlies hold a 2-0 lead in the regular season series against the Monsters after picking up back-to-back wins on home ice in October. The Marlies are 9-5-2-1 against North Division opponents and they have home ice on their side today, which has proven to be advantageous to the blue and white with their current 12-4 home record.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network and fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

19-9-2-1 Overall Record 14-15-1-2

2-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-0-1

0-1-0-0 Streak 0-2-0-0

107 Goals For 87

92 Goals Against 89

22.6% Power Play Percentage 14.6%

79.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 86.2%

K. Agostino (16) Leading Goal Scorer N. Gerbe (8)

P. Aberg (27) Leading Points Scorer N. Gerbe (25)

K. Kaskisuo (10) Wins Leader M. Kivlenieks (7)

