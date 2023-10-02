Moose Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the initial 27-player roster for the team's 2023 Training Camp held at hockey for all centre. The first practice of camp will be held this morning at 10 a.m.

Camp opens with a roster comprised of three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 15 forwards. There are nine Winnipeg Jets draft picks opening camp with the Moose including first round selections Brad Lambert and Chaz Lucius, along with second round picks Nikita Chibrikov, Simon Lundmark and Daniel Torgersson.

The Moose also announced the team signed forward Carson Golder to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

Carson Golder

Forward

Born Oct. 29, 2002 - Smithers, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 196 - Shoots L

Golder, 20, made his AHL debut with the Moose in Rockford on April 15, 2023. The forward registered his first professional point, an assist, in the 3-2 Manitoba victory. Golder recorded 55 points (31G, 24A) in 64 games during the 2022-23 campaign split between the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets. The Smithers, B.C. product posted three assists in four playoff games for the Rockets. Golder's junior career saw him accumulate 69 points (34G, 35A) in 164 career WHL games with stops in Victoria, Edmonton and Kelowna. He also won the 2022 WHL Championship with Edmonton, and skated in three games for the Oil Kings at the 2022 Memorial Cup.

The following players will attend training camp on tryout agreements:

G - Dante Giannuzzi

D - Darick Louis-Jean

F - Colt Conrad

F - Ryan Foss

F - Keaton Jameson

F - Danny Katic

F - Stelio Mattheos

Click here to view the complete 2023 Training Camp Roster.

All training camp on-ice sessions at hockey for all centre are open to the public. Visit MooseHockey.com to view the complete training camp schedule.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships for the 2023-24 season are available now. For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase your membership, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.

Visit MooseHockey.com/TICKETS to purchase single-game tickets for all Manitoba Moose home games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.