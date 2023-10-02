Iowa Wild Releases 2023-2024 Training Camp Roster

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced the 2023-24 training camp roster today. This year's roster consists of four goaltenders, 10 defensemen, and 17 forwards.

The roster of 31 includes:

Goaltenders: Drew DeRidder, Hunter Jones, Peyton Jones, Zane McIntyre

Defensemen: Ben Brinkman, Daemon Hunt, Simon Johansson, Landon Kosior, Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, Brenden Miller, Ryan O'Rourke, Nolan Orzeck, David Spacek

Forwards: Caedan Bankier, Adam Beckman, Louis Boudon, Brett Budgell, Maxim Cajkovic, Kevin Conley, Casey Dornbach, Steven Fogarty, Gavin Hain, Kale Kessy, Greg Meireles, Mike O'Leary, Jake Lucchini, Michael Milne, Pavel Novak, Nick Swaney, Joël Teasdale

Training camp opens Monday, Oct. 2 at Wells Fargo Arena and is not open to the public. Iowa plays two preseason games against the Rockford IceHogs. The Wild travel to Rockford on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. before returning to Wells Fargo Arena to host the IceHogs on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

The Iowa Wild open the 2023-24 regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

