Wolves Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves released the roster for the team's 2023 training camp, which began Monday in Hoffman Estates.

Twenty-three players on American Hockey League contracts are on the initial camp roster, as are 13 invitees.

The players under contract scheduled to participate in camp at the Wolves Training Facility, the Triphahn Center, in Hoffman Estates include:

Forwards (14): Peter Abbandonato, Cory Conacher, Hank Crone, Timothy Doherty, Hudson Elynuik, Dominic Franco, Rocco Grimaldi, Kyle Marino, Connor McClennon, Josh Melnick, Isaac Ratcliffe, Cole Schneider, Nathan Sucese, Chris Terry,

Defensemen (8): Tory Dello, Matt Donovan, Tyson Feist, Cavan Fitzgerald, Alex Green, Owen Headrick, Austin Strand, Mitchell Vande Sompel.

Goaltender (1): Adam Scheel.

Camp invitees include:

Forwards (7): Peter Bates, Liam Coughlin, Patrick Grasso, Patrick Polino, Stepan Timofeyev, Kirill Tyutyayev, Ryan Wagner.

Defensemen (5): Ben Carroll, Joe Gatenby, Darien Kielb, Jacob Nordqvist, Adam Samuelsson.

Goaltender (1): Julian Junca.

In addition, goaltender Keith Kinkaid is currently in New Jersey's NHL camp.

The Wolves will play a pair of exhibition games in advance of the 2023-24 regular-season opener. Chicago will travel to Panther Arena in Milwaukee to face the Admirals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 before hosting Milwaukee at 7 p.m. at its training facility, the Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates, on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Wolves open their historic 30th season when they host the Admirals on Oct 14 at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.