Amerks Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the opening day roster for the team's 2023-24 Training Camp, which begins today at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All non-gameday on-ice sessions over the week-long camp will be held at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's training camp roster features 30 players, including 13 that appeared in at least one game with the Amerks during the 2022-23 season and four camp invitees.

Forwards (18): Luke Bignell, Christopher Brown, Filip Cederqvist, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Damien Giroux, Chris Grando, Mason Jobst, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Dominick Mersch, Michael Mersch, Olivier Nadeau, Viktor Neuchev, Justin Richards, Graham Slaggert, Garrett Van Wyhe, Brendan Warren and Linus Weissbach.

Defensemen (9): Joseph Cecconi*, Jeremy Davies*, Brandon Fortunato, Chris Jandric, Julian Kislin, Zach Metsa, Nikita Novikov, Ethan Prow and Nicolas Savoie.

*pending waivers

Goaltenders (3): Devin Cooley, Michael Houser and Dustin Tokarski.

Amerks head coach Seth Appert and select players will be made available to the media in-person and virtually via Zoom immediately following specified practice sessions. Information on how to access the call will be distributed each morning.

Rochester plays its first of two preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 5 at home against the Syracuse Crunch. All current Amerks Season Ticket Members can receive up to four complimentary tickets to the 7:05 p.m. matchup while tickets for the general public start at just $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amerks.com or by calling 585-454-5335.

The Amerks close out their exhibition schedule on Friday, Oct. 6 when they visit the Utica Comets for a 7:00 p.m. face-off at Adirondack Bank Center.

The schedule for the first week of Amerks 2023 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 2

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Oct. 5

Morning skate at 10:20 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Preseason Game vs. Syracuse at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Morning skate at 11:15 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Preseason Game at Utica at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Off-Ice Workouts

Sunday, Oct. 8

Day Off

Rochester opens its 68th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 13 when they host the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

