T-Birds Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have officially opened training camp ahead of their seventh season of play in the American Hockey League. The initial roster for the 2023-24 training camp can be seen below. Please note this roster will continue to evolve as the St. Louis Blues continue to trim their roster ahead of opening night in the NHL season.

Earlier on Monday, Blues General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong announced that forwards Will Bitten, Hugh McGing, and Matthew Peca, as well as defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, had been assigned to the Thunderbirds.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2023-24 Training Camp Roster as of October 2:

FORWARDS: #8 Adam Gaudette, #9 Mikhail Abramov, #10 Brayden Guy, #11 Hugh McGing, #20 Steven Jandric, #24 Tanner Dickinson, #27 Keean Washkurak, #29 Alex Fortin, #32 Mitch Hoelscher, #34 Sam Bitten, #37 Anthony Beauregard, #41 Will Bitten, #44 Andre Heim, #63 Matthew Peca, #77 Drew Callin, #81 Tyler Bird

DEFENSEMEN: #6 Austin Osmanski, #7 Leo Loof, #13 Jeremie Biakabatuka, #21 Joseph Duszak, #22 Andrew Peski, #26 Dilan Savenkov, #38 Hunter Skinner, #42 Chris Harpur, #45 Marc-Andre Gaudet, #48 Wyatt Kalynuk

GOALTENDERS: #1 Vadim Zherenko, #31 Colten Ellis, #40 Will Cranley

