Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster
October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club reduced its training camp roster by 21 players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 33 players (19 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders).
Click here to view the updated training camp roster
https://pardot.texasstars.com/e/996611/t-prd-trzxsvnsf4fl6huk1ush-pdf/rl6m/94441110?h=vKgIV79kNXlfS6d9sE75qb6zr_CjmyO2mOns_PUqI9E
Loaned to Texas (AHL):
Francesco Arcuri
Artem Grushnikov
Christian Kyrou
Kyle McDonald
Matt Murray
Scott Reedy
Matthew Seminoff
Antonio Stranges
Gavin White
Released from ATO:
Ben Berard
Keaton Mastrodonato
Bryan Thomson
Benjamin Zloty
Released from PTO:
Christopher Gibson
Michael Karow
Curtis McKenzie
Jacob Murray
Placed on waivers:
Gavin Bayreuther
Nick Caamano
Fredrik Karlstrom
Derrick Pouliot
The Texas Stars will open AHL training camp Wednesday, ahead of the team's 15th anniversary season. An initial training camp roster will be released at that time. Texas opens the regular season against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com.
