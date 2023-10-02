Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster

October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club reduced its training camp roster by 21 players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 33 players (19 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders).

Click here to view the updated training camp roster

https://pardot.texasstars.com/e/996611/t-prd-trzxsvnsf4fl6huk1ush-pdf/rl6m/94441110?h=vKgIV79kNXlfS6d9sE75qb6zr_CjmyO2mOns_PUqI9E

Loaned to Texas (AHL):

Francesco Arcuri

Artem Grushnikov

Christian Kyrou

Kyle McDonald

Matt Murray

Scott Reedy

Matthew Seminoff

Antonio Stranges

Gavin White

Released from ATO:

Ben Berard

Keaton Mastrodonato

Bryan Thomson

Benjamin Zloty

Released from PTO:

Christopher Gibson

Michael Karow

Curtis McKenzie

Jacob Murray

Placed on waivers:

Gavin Bayreuther

Nick Caamano

Fredrik Karlstrom

Derrick Pouliot

The Texas Stars will open AHL training camp Wednesday, ahead of the team's 15th anniversary season. An initial training camp roster will be released at that time. Texas opens the regular season against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.