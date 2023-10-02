Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Trevor Carrick - Defenseman
Drew Helleson - Defenseman
Tyson Hinds - Defenseman
Jaxsen Wiebe - Right Wing
Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 39 players: 21 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders.
