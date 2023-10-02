Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):

Trevor Carrick - Defenseman

Drew Helleson - Defenseman

Tyson Hinds - Defenseman

Jaxsen Wiebe - Right Wing

Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 39 players: 21 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders.

