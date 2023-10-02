Rangers Assign Domingue and Hollowell to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Louis Domingue and defenseman Mac Hollowell to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Domingue, 31, appeared in 45 games during his first season with the Wolf Pack a year ago. He posted a record of 22-12-8 with a .911 save percentage, 2.51 goals-against average, and four shutouts. He also made one appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the club.

The native of St. Hyacinthe, QC, won his final nine regular season starts a season ago (3/15/23 - 4/14/23), helping the Wolf Pack reach the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Domingue was selected in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. He signed a two-year free-agent contract with the Rangers on July 13th, 2022.

In 170 career AHL outings, Domingue has a record of 78-61-18 with a .908 save percentage.

Hollowell, 25, scored 13 assists in 18 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies a season ago. He also appeared in six NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, notching a pair of assists. He made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on November 23rd, 2022, against the New Jersey Devils.

The native of Niagara Falls, ON, recorded his first NHL assist on November 28th, 2022, against the Detroit Red Wings. He has appeared in 124 career AHL games, all with the Marlies, and recorded 61 points (10 g, 51 a).

The Wolf Pack training camp roster now stands at 21 forwards, 13 defensemen, and five goaltenders for a total of 39 players.

