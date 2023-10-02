Reign Announce Initial Training Camp Roster and Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their initial 2023 training camp roster and schedule which began Monday morning at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif.

The roster features 29 total players, including 14 forwards, 11 defenders, and four goaltenders. Among the group are 14 returners who have appeared on Ontario's roster in previous seasons.

Six players on the Reign's initial roster are on tryouts, including forwards Ryan Francis, Isaac Johnson and Serron Noel, as well as defenders J.D. Greenway and Jacob Modry and goaltender J-F Berube. All six of those players were also on tryout agreements during LA Kings Training Camp last month.

The Reign's initial training camp roster is as follows -

Goaltenders (4) - Ryan Bednard, J-F Berube, Jacob Ingham, Erik Portillo

Defensemen (11) - Kevin Connauton, J.D. Greenway, Joe Hicketts, Cole Krygier, Tyler Inamoto, Max Martin, Kim Nousiainen, Jacob Modry, Jacob Moverare, Steven Santini, Wyatte Wylie

Forwards (14) - Martin Chromiak, Jacob Doty, Ryan Francis, Samuel Helenius, Charles Hudon, Hayden Hodgson, Isaac Johnson, Mikhail Maltsev, Serron Noel, Nikita Pavlychev, Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, TJ Tynan, Taylor Ward

A full version of the roster can be viewed here. Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Ontario will play two exhibition games during the preseason, with one in Palm Desert against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Area on Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m., and a second contest at Toyota Arena in Ontario vs. the San Diego Gulls on Sunday, October 8 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the home preseason game on Sunday are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The full 2023 Reign training camp schedule is listed below -

DATE EVENT TIME LOCATION

Monday, 10/2 Practice 11:00 a.m. TSPC

Tuesday, 10/3 Practice 11:00 a.m. TSPC

Wednesday, 10/4 Practice 11:00 a.m. TSPC

Thursday, 10/5 Practice 11:00 a.m. TSPC

Friday,10/6 Away at CV Firebirds 6:00 p.m. Acrisure Arena

Saturday,10/7 Practice 10:30 a.m. TSPC

Sunday, 10/8 Home vs. San Diego 3:00 p.m. Toyota Arena

Monday, 10/9 OFF DAY

Tuesday,10/10 Practice 11:00 a.m. TSPC

Wednesday,10/11 Practice 11:00 a.m. TSPC

Thursday,10/12 Practice

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 36 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in Ontario, beginning on Friday, October 13 when they battle the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

