Ivan, Holm Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ivan Ivan and goaltender Arvid Holm have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Ivan recently concluded his third season in the QMJHL, notching 33 goals and 57 assists in just 64 games with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 20-year-old finished the 2022-23 campaign ranked in the top-ten in the QMJHL in both points (90) and assists. A 6-foot, 190-pound center, Ivan amassed 75 goals and 102 assists in 191 total contests with Cape Breton, including back-to-back seasons with 30-plus goals. A native of Ostrava, Czech Republic, Ivan also competed internationally for his native country during the 2022 World Junior Championships, posting one assist in seven games.

Holm appeared in 35 games for the Manitoba Moose in 2022-23, posting an 18-11-4 record, 2.67 goals-against average and .911 save percentage to finish tied for second among rookie goaltenders in save percentage, ranked third in goals-against average and tied for fourth in wins. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound netminder also played in one Calder Cup Playoff contest, his first AHL postseason appearance.

Selected by Winnipeg in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Holm has played in 59 career AHL games, all with the Moose, recording a 2.77 goals-against average, .899 save percentage, 30-21-6 record and one shutout.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

