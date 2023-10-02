Three Players Arrive from Philly

October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have moved three players to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and have also placed five additional players on waivers for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers have loaned forward Olle Lycksell to the Phantoms. Forwards Matt Brown and Brendan Furry have been released from their professional try-outs (PTO) with the Flyers and both will report to the Phantoms. Brown and Furry both have AHL contracts with Lehigh Valley.

In addition, the Flyers have placed forwards Adam Brooks, Rhett Gardner and Cooper Marody and defensemen Louie Belpedio and Victor Mete on waivers for the purpose of loaning them to Lehigh Valley.

An updated Phantoms Training Camp Roster is available here:

Oct 2 2023 Phantoms Training Camp Update

The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 31 players - 17 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders.

The Phantoms 2023 Training Camp roster currently stands at 26 players. It can increase to 31 on Tuesday afternoon if all players clear waivers.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will play their first preseason game on Tuesday night when they host the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms will also have a home preseason game next Sunday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears.

The highly anticipated 10th Season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, presented by Service Electric, begins on Saturday, October 14 with an Opening Night clash against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening Weekend continues with a big 1:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday, October 16 taking on the Belleville Senators.

UPCOMING

Tuesday, October 3 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 7 (6:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins (Preseason)

Sunday, October 8 (1:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 14 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

Sunday, October 15 (1:05) - Belleville Senators at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

Phantoms Premier Memberships provide a true year-long membership that includes tickets to all Phantoms home games as well as year-round benefits and experiences that are exclusive to Premier Members only. Receive early entrance, presale ticket access for PPL Center events, 20% team store discount, enhanced insider access and experiences, and so much more!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.