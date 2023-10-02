Belleville Sens Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details and Initial Roster

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are back on the ice at CAA Arena today, as the club opens its seventh American Hockey League Training Camp. 17 players are on the team's initial training camp roster, including two goaltenders, six defencemen, and nine forwards.

Players reported for medicals and fitness testing on Sunday afternoon, with formal on-ice practices beginning today at 10:30 a.m. Training Camp practices will be held at CAA Arena, with preseason games this season being played on the road in Toronto on Friday October 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET and Laval on Sunday October 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Both preseason games will be closed to the public, but will be available for fans to stream via the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network.

The full Belleville Sens 2023-24 Training Camp Roster can be found and will continue to be updated as players are re-assigned from NHL training camp in Ottawa.

While training camp practices will not be open to the public, Belleville Sens Season Ticket Members will get exclusive access to the practice on Thursday October 5, at 10:00 a.m. Physical tickets will be available for pick up that day as well, for those fans who have requested them. Season Ticket Members can contact their Account Executive for more information. Media are able to attend practices and are asked to direct any interview requests to David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com).

The Senators open the 2023-24 American Hockey League season on October 14th against the Bears, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The 2023 Home Opener presented by CAA is on October 21, 2023, when the Sens host the Laval Rocket.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later. Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

