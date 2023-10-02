Comets Announce Training Camp Roster for 2023-2024 Season

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets begin their 2023-2024 training camp as the team get set for their 11th season in franchise history. The American Hockey League affiliate of the three-time Stanley Cup Champion, New Jersey Devils, announced the roster for camp which starts today inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

Defenseman:

Matt Stief

Will MacKinnon

Ryan Orgel

Tyler Wotherspoon

Topias Vilen

Robbie Russo

Colin Felix

Forwards:

Travis Broughman

Samuel Laberge

Yushiroh Hirano

Ryan Fitzgerald

Erik Middendorf

Jace Isley

Ryan Schmelzer

Timur Ibragimov

Xavier Parent

Joseph Gambardella

Filip Engaras

TJ Friedmann

Ryan Smith

Goaltenders:

Tyler Brennan

Vinnie Purpura

For the third straight season, the team will be coached by Kevin Dineen, a former NHL captain, Dineen who played 1,118 games in the league scoring 355 goals and 405 assists for 760 points. As the head coach of the Canadian Women's hockey team, he won a gold medal in 2014 and went on to win a Stanley Cup in 2015 as an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks. He currently ranks 7th all time in wins for an AHL coach with 400 which is seven wins behind Scott Gordon for sixth place.

