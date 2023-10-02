Comets Announce Training Camp Roster for 2023-2024 Season
October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets begin their 2023-2024 training camp as the team get set for their 11th season in franchise history. The American Hockey League affiliate of the three-time Stanley Cup Champion, New Jersey Devils, announced the roster for camp which starts today inside the Adirondack Bank Center.
Defenseman:
Matt Stief
Will MacKinnon
Ryan Orgel
Tyler Wotherspoon
Topias Vilen
Robbie Russo
Colin Felix
Forwards:
Travis Broughman
Samuel Laberge
Yushiroh Hirano
Ryan Fitzgerald
Erik Middendorf
Jace Isley
Ryan Schmelzer
Timur Ibragimov
Xavier Parent
Joseph Gambardella
Filip Engaras
TJ Friedmann
Ryan Smith
Goaltenders:
Tyler Brennan
Vinnie Purpura
For the third straight season, the team will be coached by Kevin Dineen, a former NHL captain, Dineen who played 1,118 games in the league scoring 355 goals and 405 assists for 760 points. As the head coach of the Canadian Women's hockey team, he won a gold medal in 2014 and went on to win a Stanley Cup in 2015 as an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks. He currently ranks 7th all time in wins for an AHL coach with 400 which is seven wins behind Scott Gordon for sixth place.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download. The team will play an exhibition game at home against the Rochester Americans on Friday, October 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available. For more information, head to uticacomets.com.
