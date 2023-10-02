Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule
October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced its initial roster for their 2023-24 Training Camp, which will be held at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose from Oct. 3-7, 2023.
Media members seeking specific players and coaches must check in with Nick Nollenberger (nnollenberger@sjbarracuda.com) in advance. The first practice will begin at 10 a.m. and will run approximately an hour and a half.
The Barracuda are scheduled to play two preseason games, starting on Fri., Oct. 6 at the Bakersfield Condors (Mechanics Banks Arena - 6 p.m.). A full preseason schedule can be found below.
2023 San Jose Barracuda Preseason Schedule:
- Fri., Oct. 6 @ Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]
6:00 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA
- Sat., Oct. 7 vs. Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]
6:00 p.m. Tech CU Arena, San Jose, CA
AHL TV will not be available during preseason games but an audio broadcast will be at sjbarracuda.com/listen and via the Sharks+SAP Center App.
