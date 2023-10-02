Silver Knights Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster
October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON -Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 2, the official roster for 2023 Silver Knights Training Camp at America First Center in Henderson.
The Silver Knights will open camp with 39 players, including 17 players who appeared in at least one game with the Silver Knights last season. The roster includes 23 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders.
The roster will be subject to change throughout camp, as players are recalled to or assigned from the Vegas Golden Knights, assigned to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, or released from tryout agreements.
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2023 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Forwards (23)
#4 Mason Geertsen, #11 Mason Morelli, #12 Jakub Brabenec, #13 Jakub Demek, #24 Adam Cracknell, #37 Logan Drevitch,
#42 Alex Swetlikoff, #46 Jonas Rondbjerg, #47 Patrick Guay, #49 Vincent Marleau, #51 Byron Froese, #53 Simon Pinard,
#54 Brent Pedersen, #56 Sheldon Rempal, #57 Mason Primeau, #58 Ross Armour, #67 Tyler Benson, #72 Gage Quinney,
#73 Matt Boudens, #83 Daniel D'Amato, #85 Davis Koch, #89 Robbie Fromm-Delorme, #91 Jett Jones
Defense (12)
#5 Daniil Chayka, #15 Christoffer Sedoff, #40 Lukas Cormier, #41 Brandon Hickey, #44 Layton Ahac, #45 Jake Bischoff,
#65 Dysin Mayo, #74 Noah Carroll, #76 Peter Tischke, #80 Carter Long, #84 Grant Gabriele, #95 Joe Fleming
Goaltenders (4)
#30 Jiri Patera, #32 Jesper Vikman, #39 Michael Bullion, #68 Jordan Papirny
The team will be split into two groups during camp, Team Silver and Team Knights. Those groups will skate in separate practice sessions on Monday, with the first session beginning at 11:00 a.m. and the second session beginning at 12:15 p.m.
All training camp on-ice practice sessions at America First Center will be open to the public.
Tickets for the Silver Knights' preseason game against the Tucson Roadrunners on October 6 are on sale now at hendersonsilverknights.com.
