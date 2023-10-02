Ads Unveil Training Camp Roster

October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals unveiled their 2023 Training Camp roster on Monday afternoon in advance of the team's first practice, which will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am at Panther Arena.

The team's roster currently consists of 15 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goalies for a total of 31 players. Fifteen of those players have seen action in Milwaukee prior to this season, including 13 who were on the team last year.

Five players join the Ads camp on try-out contracts, while seven have signed AHL deals for the 2023-24 season, and 19 are on NHL deals with the Nashville Predators.

Also of note on the roster is the return of Cal O'Reilly, who signed an AHL contract with the team in the off-season. O'Reilly holds the team AHL record for career assists (197) and is second in points (252) when he skated in parts of five seasons with the Ads from 2006 to 2010.

In addition, Brookfield native Troy Grosenick returns to his hometown team for the first time since behind named the AHL's Man of the Year for his community work back in the 2019-20 campaign. Grosenick was the first player born and raised in the Milwaukee area to play for the Admirals and he will now join up with the second player to do so, Mequon native Spencer Stastney.

The Admirals will begin their training camp on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am at Panther Arena. They will play a pair of pre-season games, including one at home on Friday, October 6th at 7 pm.

The regular season begins on Saturday, October 14th in Chicago against the Wolves before opening up the home portion of their schedule one week later at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.

