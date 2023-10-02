Five More Arrive in Rockford from Blackhawks Training Camp

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Ryder Rolston, defensemen Louis Crevier, Ethan Del Mastro and Filip Roos, and goaltender Drew Commesso have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Rockford continues AHL training camp today.

Preseason for the IceHogs starts on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild at Riverview Ice House.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

