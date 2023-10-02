Checkers Add to Camp Roster

Another group of players are headed to Charlotte, as the Panthers have made more cuts to their training camp.

Forward Ryan McAllister, defensemen Mike Benning, Santtu Kinnunen, Evan Nause, Calle Sjalin and Zach Uens and goalie Ludovic Waeber have all been assigned to Charlotte, while AHL-contracted forwards Riley Bezeau and Jake Wise are joining Checkers camp.

Additionally, the Panthers have placed Rasmus Asplund, Gerry Mayhew and Lucas Carlsson on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Charlotte.

Checkers training camp opened Monday afternoon and will run until the season opens at Bojangles Coliseum on Oct. 13.

