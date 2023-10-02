Checkers Add to Camp Roster
October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Another group of players are headed to Charlotte, as the Panthers have made more cuts to their training camp.
Forward Ryan McAllister, defensemen Mike Benning, Santtu Kinnunen, Evan Nause, Calle Sjalin and Zach Uens and goalie Ludovic Waeber have all been assigned to Charlotte, while AHL-contracted forwards Riley Bezeau and Jake Wise are joining Checkers camp.
Additionally, the Panthers have placed Rasmus Asplund, Gerry Mayhew and Lucas Carlsson on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Charlotte.
Checkers training camp opened Monday afternoon and will run until the season opens at Bojangles Coliseum on Oct. 13.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2023
- Checkers Add to Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Releases 2023-2024 Training Camp Roster - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Comets Announce Training Camp Roster for 2023-2024 Season - Utica Comets
- Wolves Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Ivan, Holm Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details - Cleveland Monsters
- Five More Arrive in Rockford from Blackhawks Training Camp - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details and Initial Roster - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.