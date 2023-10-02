Monsters Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details
October 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the roster and schedule for the club's 2023-24 Training Camp. On-ice camp sessions begin Monday, October 2nd at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville and will initially feature 13 players; eight forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below.
All on-ice sessions are free to attend, open to the public, and subject to change. Additions to Cleveland's training camp roster will be announced as camp proceeds. The Monsters also announced Monday that the team signed rookie forward Aidan Spellacy, a Lakewood, OH native, to a training camp tryout agreement.
2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (13) - accurate as of 10/2/23
Forwards (8)
Roman Ahcan, Tyler Angle, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cameron Butler, Jake Gaudet, Mikael Pyyhtia, Owen Sillinger, Aidan Spellacy
Defensemen (3)
Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko
Goaltenders (2)
Brett Brochu, Eric Dop
Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule
Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136
Monday, October 2nd 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday, October 3rd 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday, October 5th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Friday, October 6th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday, October 7th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, October 9th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday, October 10th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday, October 11th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday, October 12th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Friday, October 13th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2023
- Wolves Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Ivan, Holm Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details - Cleveland Monsters
- Five More Arrive in Rockford from Blackhawks Training Camp - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details and Initial Roster - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details
- Twelve Players Added to Monsters' Training Camp Roster
- Cleveland Monsters Reveal 2023-24 Promotional Schedule Full of Fan-Favorite Themes
- Monsters Pay Tribute to Matiss Kivlenieks by Hosting Second Annual 'Kivi Day'
- Monsters Announce Changes to 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule