Monsters Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Details

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the roster and schedule for the club's 2023-24 Training Camp. On-ice camp sessions begin Monday, October 2nd at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville and will initially feature 13 players; eight forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below.

All on-ice sessions are free to attend, open to the public, and subject to change. Additions to Cleveland's training camp roster will be announced as camp proceeds. The Monsters also announced Monday that the team signed rookie forward Aidan Spellacy, a Lakewood, OH native, to a training camp tryout agreement.

2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (13) - accurate as of 10/2/23

Forwards (8)

Roman Ahcan, Tyler Angle, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cameron Butler, Jake Gaudet, Mikael Pyyhtia, Owen Sillinger, Aidan Spellacy

Defensemen (3)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko

Goaltenders (2)

Brett Brochu, Eric Dop

Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule

Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

Monday, October 2nd 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Tuesday, October 3rd 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Thursday, October 5th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Friday, October 6th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Saturday, October 7th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, October 9th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Tuesday, October 10th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Wednesday, October 11th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Thursday, October 12th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Friday, October 13th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

