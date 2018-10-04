Moose Announce 2018-19 Opening Day Roster

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following transactions resulting in the team's 27-player opening day roster.

The Moose have signed forwards Kale Kessy and Emile Poirier to professional tryouts.

Kessy, 25, is a six-year professional and returns to the Moose after playing 16 games with the club in 2016-17 and one game in 2017-18. The Shaunavon, Sask. product played the bulk of last season with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers, racking up 31 points (13G, 18A) and 239 penalty minutes in 52 games. He also played in 15 AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters, notching four points (1G, 3A).

Poirier, 23, begins his fifth professional season, and first with the Moose, after spending the past four campaigns in the Calgary Flames organization. The Montreal, Que. native posted 123 points (46G, 77A) in 225 AHL games with the Adirondack Flames and Stockton Heat. Poirier has appeared in eight NHL games, all with Calgary, tallying one assist. A first round pick of the Flames in 2013, Poirier participated in the 2015 AHL All-Star Classic.

Manitoba also signed forward Alexis D'Aoust and goaltender Tanner Jaillet to one-year contracts, and assigned both players to their ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

D'Aoust, 22, enters his second season of professional hockey after recording 21 points (10G, 11A) in 57 games with the Utica Comets in 2017-18. Prior to turning pro, D'Aoust played 299 QMJHL games with the Shawinigan Cataractes, totaling 241 points (113G, 128A).

Jaillet, 25, embarks on his professional career following four seasons at the University of Denver, culminating in winning the 2018 NCAA Championship. During his 135-game career with the Pioneers, Jaillet posted an 82-27-16 record, supported by a 2.04 goals-against average, a 0.925 save percentage and nine shutouts.

The Moose have released defenceman Joey Leach and forward Matt Marcinew from their tryouts.

The Manitoba Moose open the 2018-19 AHL Regular Season on Friday, October 5 in Iowa against the Wild, before returning to Bell MTS Place for the 2018 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 12 against the Belleville Senators. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

