Tinordi Selected as Admirals Captain

October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that defenseman Jarred Tinordi has been selected as the team's Captain for the 2018-19 season. Tinordi becomes the 16th player to wear the "C" for Milwaukee since the club joined the AHL back in 2001.

Signed by Nashville as a free agent on July 1, Tinordi recorded 21 points (5g-16a) and had a +19 rating with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2017-18, helping them reach the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 16th-straight season. It was Tinordi's best season as a pro, statistically, as he set career highs in goals (5), assists (16), points (21) and plus-minus (+19), the latter of which ranked second among team blueliners. The 6-foot-6 native of Burnsville, Minn., has 63 points (12g-51a) in 290 games at the AHL level, spent with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tucson, St. John's and Hamilton. Tinordi was an alternate captain for the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2016-17 season.

Originally drafted in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, Tinordi has appeared in 53 NHL games since making his debut on March 16, 2013, posting six points (6a). After spending parts of four seasons with the Canadiens, he was traded to Arizona, where he played seven games for the Coyotes in 2015-16.

Tinordi played his junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, captaining the team during the 2011-12 season where they won the OHL championship and reached the Memorial Cup final. Prior to his time in the OHL, Tinordi spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program and posted 37 points (11g-26a) in 124 combined games. Internationally, Tinordi captained the U.S. Under-18 World Junior Championship team that won gold in 2010 and served as an alternate captain for the Americans at the 2012 World Junior Championship in Calgary and Edmonton.

Tinordi and the Admirals kick off the season when they travel to Texas to take on the Stars on Saturday night. They will commence the home schedule on Saturday, October 13th when they host the Hershey Bears at 6 pm at Panther Arena. For more information or to purchase tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.