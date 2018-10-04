Rampage Announce Opening Night Roster

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald unveiled the team's 2018-19 season-opening roster on Thursday afternoon . The roster includes 24 players overall, and seven players who saw game action with the team last season.

2018-19 Opening Night Roster

5 Tyler Wotherspoon D L 6'2" 224 Dec. 10, 1989 Burnaby, B.C.

6 Travis Brown D L 6'2" 195 Mar. 15, 1994 Winnipeg, Man

7 Sam Lofquist D R 6'2" 215 Mar. 15, 1990 Somerset, WI

9 Mitch Reinke D R 5'11" 181 Feb. 4, 1996 Stillwater, MN

10 Brian Flynn F R 6'1" 178 Jul. 26, 1988 Lynnfield, MA

12 Zach Sanford F L 6'4" 207 Nov. 9, 1994 Salem, MA

14 Austin Poganski F R 6'2" 198 Feb. 16, 1996 St. Cloud, MN

16 Jared Thomas F L 6'1" 200 Feb. 21, 1994 Hermantown, MN

19 Mackenzie MacEachern F L 6'2" 197 Mar. 9, 1994 Troy, MI

21 Joey LaLeggia D L 5'10" 185 Jun. 24, 1992 Burnaby, B.C.

22 Chris Thorburn F R 6'3" 235 Jun. 3, 1983 Sault Ste. Marie, ONT

23 Trevor Smith F L 6'1" 195 Feb. 8, 1985 Ottawa, ONT

24 Klim Kostin F L 6'3" 212 May 5,1999 Penza, RUS

26 Tanner Kaspick F L 6'1" 201 Jan. 28, 1998 Brandon, MAN

27 Adam Musil F R 6'3" 203 Mar. 26, 1997 Delta, B.C.

32 Bobby MacIntyre F L 5'9" 191 Sep. 8, 1996 Scarborough, ONT

37 Jake Walman D L 6'1" 170 Fe. 20, 1996 Toronto, ONT

44 Stephen Perfetto F L 5'10" 180 Aug. 1, 1991 Woodbridge, ONT

45 Ryan Olsen F R 6'2" 195 Mar. 25, 1994 Delta, B.C.

57 Conner Bleackley F R 5'11" 192 Feb. 7, 1996 High River, AB

58 Nolan Stevens F L 6'3" 183 Jul. 22, 1996 Brantford, ONT

71 Jordan Nolan F L 6'3" 217 Jun. 23, 1989 Garden River, ONT

1 Ville Husso G L 6'1" 185 Feb. 6, 1995 Helsinki, FIN

31 Jordan Binnington G L 6'1" 175 Jul. 11, 1993 Richmond Hills, ONT

2017-18 AHL All-Rookie goaltender Ville Husso returns for a second season in San Antonio, joined between the pipes by 2018 AHL All-Star goaltender Jordan Binnington. Blues prospects Klim Kostin, Adam Musil, Conner Bleackley, and Zach Sanford also return for a second season in San Antonio. Austin Poganski and Jared Thomas were named to this year's Opening Night roster after brief stints with the Rampage last spring, with Poganski playing in four contests for the Rampage and Thomas in one game.

Defenseman Chris Butler, who was captain of the Rampage in 2017-18, begins the season in the NHL with St. Louis.

The Rampage open the regular season on Oct. 6 at the AT&T Center when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins. To purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign, contact a Rampage sales representative at 210-444-5554 or buy online at SARampage.com . The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

