Comets Announce Opening Night Roster

October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced the opening night roster that includes 29 players to start the 2018-19 season. The Comets begin the regular season tomorrow night at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early for a special pre-game ceremony.

Forwards (18)

#9 Lukas Jasek

#10 Tanner Kero

#11 Cam Darcy

#13 Kole Lind

#15 Zack MacEwen

#16 Brendan Gaunce

#17 Adam Gaudette

#18 Vincent Arseneau

#19 Tanner MacMaster

#21 Brendan Woods

#22 Jonah Gadjovich

#24 Reid Boucher

#25 Darren Archibald

#34 Carter Bancks

#36 Wacey Hamilton

#52 Petrus Palmu

#54 Jonathan Dahlen

#58 Michael Carcone

Defense (9)

#2 Evan McEneny

#3 Jagger Dirk

#5 Jalen Chatfield

#6 Ashton Sautner

#8 Dylan Blujus

#26 Jaime Sifers

#48 Olli Juolevi

#55 Guillaume Brisebois

#64 Jesse Graham

Goalies (2)

#31 Ivan Kulbakov

#32 Richard Bachman

