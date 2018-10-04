Comets Announce Opening Night Roster
October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced the opening night roster that includes 29 players to start the 2018-19 season. The Comets begin the regular season tomorrow night at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early for a special pre-game ceremony.
Forwards (18)
#9 Lukas Jasek
#10 Tanner Kero
#11 Cam Darcy
#13 Kole Lind
#15 Zack MacEwen
#16 Brendan Gaunce
#17 Adam Gaudette
#18 Vincent Arseneau
#19 Tanner MacMaster
#21 Brendan Woods
#22 Jonah Gadjovich
#24 Reid Boucher
#25 Darren Archibald
#34 Carter Bancks
#36 Wacey Hamilton
#52 Petrus Palmu
#54 Jonathan Dahlen
#58 Michael Carcone
Defense (9)
#2 Evan McEneny
#3 Jagger Dirk
#5 Jalen Chatfield
#6 Ashton Sautner
#8 Dylan Blujus
#26 Jaime Sifers
#48 Olli Juolevi
#55 Guillaume Brisebois
#64 Jesse Graham
Goalies (2)
#31 Ivan Kulbakov
#32 Richard Bachman
