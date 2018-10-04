Former Bear Don Cherry to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame

(Springfield, MA) - The American Hockey League today announced the four individuals selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2019. Included in the 14th group of enshrinees is former Hershey Bear and legendary NHL commentator Don Cherry.

Cherry, one of the most recognizable personalities in all of Canada, was a standout defenseman and award-winning coach in the American Hockey League. Cherry's prolific career included 767 games in the AHL with the Bears, the Springfield Indians, and the Rochester Americans, collecting 259 points and racking up more than 1,000 penalty minutes.

The Kingston, Ontario, native signed his first professional contract with the Bears in 1954 and played 63 games as a rookie - plus one playoff contest with the Boston Bruins, in what would be the only NHL appearance of his career. He skated with the Chocolate and White for three seasons from 1954-57.

Cherry went on to coach the Boston Bruins and Colorado Rockies in the National Hockey League, and since 1980 has been an iconic commentator on CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

In addition to Cherry, honored by the AHL Hall of Fame Selection Committee as the 14th group of enshrinees are John Anderson, Murray Eaves, and Brad Smyth.

The Class of 2019 will be honored as part of the festivities at the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, hosted by the Springfield Thunderbirds. The American Hockey League Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 28.###

