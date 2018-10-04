Marlies Sign Goaltender Jeff Glass
October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Jeff Glass to an AHL contract.
Glass, 32, split his 2017-18 season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Rockford IceHogs (AHL). The Calgary native posted a 15-9-2 record with Rockford, with a 2.82 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 28 games. Glass appeared in two games with the Marlies during the 2016-17 season. Glass was selected by the Ottawa Senators with the 89th overall pick in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.
