Watch the Heat at Channel Brewing Co. All Season Long

STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, today announced a partnership with Channel Brewing Co. in downtown Stockton, allowing fans a chance to watch all home and away Heat Hockey games at the brew pub.

"We're excited to partner with Channel Brewing Co. to provide our fans with a great place to not only watch Heat hockey games all season long, but enjoy great pizza and local craft beer," Heat CEO Brian Petrovek said.

All Heat home and away games will be broadcast on the TV's at Channel Brewing Co. using the league's new streaming service, AHLTV. Beginning this Friday with the Heat in Bakersfield, Channel Brewing will not only have the game on, but also be running contests for patrons to win great Heat prizes, including tickets to Heat games!

"Just like the Heat are fans of local craft beer, we're a fan of local sports and by providing Heat Hockey games in our bar, we feel like it will only help spread the word of the amazing hockey team we have here in our backyard," Channel Brewing Co. Founder and CEO Billy Chaddock said. "Combine great local sports with great local beer and our fired pizzas and we know that our customers and Heat fans will love to catch a Heat game at our brew pub."

Inspired and created by local Stocktonians, the vision of Channel Brewing Co. is one that is grounded in community building. The brewery is the epicenter for gatherings such as Heat hockey games, small venue concerts, backyard bbq's and 5k "Just brew it" runs. Channel Brewing is in a prime logistical location for those traveling through town on I-5 or highway 99 from the Bay Area or Sacramento and beyond located at 110 N San Joaquin St.

With signature beers like The Smoke Scotch Ale and a collection of IPA's, ales, sours and seasonal beers, fans over 21 years of age will love the selection of craft beers available. The always-fresh pizzas are a terrific choice to pair with your beverages!

Channel Brewing Co. is open Wednesday and Thursday's from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday's from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday's from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The first chance for fans to head to Channel Brewing Co. to watch Stockton Heat games is tomorrow when the team opens up in Bakersfield at 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday as the Heat open their home portion of the schedule at Stockton Arena against the Ontario Reign at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets to come watch the game at Stockton Arena on Saturday are still available! Come early and enjoy the Heat Zone Pregame Party starting at 4:00 p.m. with live music, food trucks, activities and more! All fans in attendance at the game will receive Heat Rally Towels presented by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and Heat Magnetic Schedules courtesy of Chase Chevrolet! Plus, it's Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, where all fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger for just $14!

Get your tickets now by calling or texting 209.373.1500 or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

