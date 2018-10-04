Cleveland Monsters Announce 2018-19 Opening Night Roster

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the team's 2018-19 opening night roster featuring 29 players (18 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders) listed below in numerical order.

Forwards (18)

#10 Dan DeSalvo, #11 Vitaly Abramov, #16 Miles Koules, #19 Eric Robinson, #20 Justin Scott, #21 Sam Vigneault, #25 Alex Broadhurst, #27 Calvin Thurkauf, #28 Zac Dalpe, #38 Nikita Korostelev, #41 Maxime Fortier, #44 Brett Gallant, #55 Mark Letestu, #57 Paul Bittner, #72 Ryan MacInnis, #82 Kevin Stenlund, #88 Kole Sherwood and #90 Nathan Gerbe.

Defensemen (8)

#3 Tommy Cross, #4 Blake Siebenaler, #5 Justin Wade, #6 Ryan Collins, #18 Dillon Simpson, #24 Michael Prapavessis, #26 Doyle Somerby and #40 Garret Cockerill.

Goaltenders (3)

#35 Jean-Francois Berube, #39 Brad Thiessen and #80 Matiss Kivlenieks.

The Monsters' 2018-19 AHL season begins tomorrow, Friday, October 5th at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 pm vs. the Rockford IceHogs. All fans in attendance will receive one free Monsters magnetic schedule courtesy of University Hospitals Sports Medicine. Full coverage, live from The Q, gets underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

