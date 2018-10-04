Kevin Porter Named Amerks Captain

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that veteran forward Kevin Porter has been named team captain for the 2018-19 season. Additionally, the team will rotate among forward Kyle Criscuolo and defensemen Taylor Fedun, Andrew MacWilliam, Nathan Paetsch and Zach Redmond as the five assistant captains throughout the course of the season.

Porter will serve as the Amerks captain for the second consecutive season and third time in his 11-year career. Last season, Porter, who also captained the Amerks during the 2012-13 campaign, finished second on the team with 17 goals and fourth in points while leading Rochester to its first playoff berth in four years. The Detroit, Mich., native has amassed 122 points (51+71) over 164 career games with the Amerks and has added eight points (1+7) in eight playoff appearances for Rochester.

"It's a huge honor," said Porter. "This is a great organization and to be the captain is pretty exciting. We have a great group of guys and anyone of them could have been the captain. I'm honored to be picked by the coaching staff."

"We have a great group of guys here and as a staff we couldn't just name just two alternates," said Amerks head coach Chris Taylor. "By committee, they will run the locker room the way it should be."

