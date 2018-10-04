Byron Froese to Reassume Captaincy Duties of the Laval Rocket

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that Byron Froese will remain captain of the Rocket, after being chosen by the coaching staff and the Montreal Canadiens' management. As a result, Froese is the only player to take on this role in franchise history. Forwards Kenny Agostino, Michael Chaput, Alexandre Grenier and Michael McCarron have been selected alternate captains.

Froese enters his eight year in professional hockey in 2018-19, his second with the Montreal Canadiens organization. A fourth-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks (119th overall) at the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, the 27-year-old played a total of 110 NHL games since the start of his career, posting 16 points (5 goals and 11 assists) with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Canadiens.

The Winkler, Manitoba native played 48 NHL games in 2017-18 (all with the Canadiens), collecting 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) and served 26 penalty minutes (all career-highs in the NHL). He added 11 points (3 goals and 8 helpers) in 13 games with Laval.Since making his AHL debut, Froese has scored 55 goals and 64 assists for 119 points in 214 regular season games. Throughout his AHL career, he played with the Rockford IceHogs, Toronto Marlies, San Antonio Rampage, Syracuse Crunch and Rocket.

Kenny Agostino is in his first season with the Montreal Canadiens organization. He led the AHL in scoring in 2016-17 with 83 points (24 goals and 59 assists) and also played 22 games in the NHL.

Michael Chaput joined the Canadiens after spending the past season with Utica, where he posted a 17-25-42 record in 55 games. He played the 2016-17 season with the Vancouver Canucks, collecting 4 goals and 5 assists in 68 games.

Alexandre Grenier was a member of the Springfield Thunderbirds last season before signing with the Canadiens over the summer. The Laval native collected 219 points (87 goals, 132 helpers) in 349 AHL regular season games. He added 8 goals and 10 assists in 27 playoff contests. The third round (90th overall) selection at the 2011 NHL Entry Draft played nine games with the team that originally drafted him, the Vancouver Canucks.

Michael McCarron is in his fourth season with the Canadiens AHL affiliate. He was the Canadiens' first selection, 25th overall, at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. McCarron collected 81 points (31 goals, 50 assists) in 144 games in the AHL. The forward also earned 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 69 NHL games.

