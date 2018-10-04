Devils Announce 2018-19 Opening Night Roster

October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils have announced the team's roster for their home opener, Saturday, October 6, against the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The roster consists of 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Forwards

9...Michael McLeod

10...Ryan Schmelzer

11...Brett Seney

13...Brandon Baddock

14...Joey Anderson

18...Blake Speers

19...Blake Pietila

21...Kevin Rooney

22...Yegor Sharangovich

25...Nick Lappin

26...Eric Tangradi

27...Marian Studenic

28...Brandon Gignac

39...Kurtis Gabriel

42...Nathan Bastian

Defensemen

3...Tariq Hammond

5...Colby Sissons

6...Colton White

7...Brian Strait

8...Josh Jacobs

32..Michael Kapla

44...Yegor Yakovlev

55..John Ramage

Goaltenders

1...Colton Phinney

29...Mackenzie Blackwood

33...Cam Johnson

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies. Fans can get a new package for the home opener, including two tickets, two hotdogs, two sodas, and a Devils pint glass for just $50. Single tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased HERE.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

