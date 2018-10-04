Devils Announce 2018-19 Opening Night Roster
October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils have announced the team's roster for their home opener, Saturday, October 6, against the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The roster consists of 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.
Forwards
9...Michael McLeod
10...Ryan Schmelzer
11...Brett Seney
13...Brandon Baddock
14...Joey Anderson
18...Blake Speers
19...Blake Pietila
21...Kevin Rooney
22...Yegor Sharangovich
25...Nick Lappin
26...Eric Tangradi
27...Marian Studenic
28...Brandon Gignac
39...Kurtis Gabriel
42...Nathan Bastian
Defensemen
3...Tariq Hammond
5...Colby Sissons
6...Colton White
7...Brian Strait
8...Josh Jacobs
32..Michael Kapla
44...Yegor Yakovlev
55..John Ramage
Goaltenders
1...Colton Phinney
29...Mackenzie Blackwood
33...Cam Johnson
The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies. Fans can get a new package for the home opener, including two tickets, two hotdogs, two sodas, and a Devils pint glass for just $50. Single tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased HERE.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
