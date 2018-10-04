Kamenev, Lindholm Assigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Vladislav Kamenev and defenseman Anton Lindholm have been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Kamenev has appeared in five NHL games with Colorado and Nashville, while Lindholm notched four assists in 48 NHL games with the Avalanche during the 2017-18 season.

Kamenev was selected by Colorado in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has collected 104 points in 144 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage and Milwaukee Admirals. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward was named to the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Team after posting 15 goals and 22 assists in 57 games with the Admirals.

Lindholm comes to the Eagles having registered 13 points in 62 games with San Antonio during the 2016-17 campaign. The 23 year-old was a 5th round pick of Colorado in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has also spent two seasons playing professionally in his native Sweden.

The Eagles will begin their inaugural season in the AHL when they host the Chicago Wolves in the regular season opener on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

