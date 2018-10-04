Cleveland Monsters Announce 2018-19 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules

October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the team's television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2018-19 American Hockey League season . SportsTime Ohio, the Monsters' new exclusive TV home, will broadcast eight Monsters games this year from November 2nd to February 24th, including seven home and one road contest. In addition, a pair of March home games (March 1st and March 23rd) may be added to the Monsters' TV schedule pending SportsTime Ohio's MLB Spring Training coverage. From a radio standpoint, all 76 Monsters regular-season games, home and away, along with all potential playoff action, will be presented live on Alt 99.1 FM and the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, all Monsters games will be simulcast via the AHL's all-new streaming service, AHLTV.

"We are extremely excited to join with SportsTime Ohio to provide Monsters fans with unparalleled access to their team this season," said Monsters COO/Sr. Vice President of Franchise Operations Mike Ostrowski on Wednesday. "We are thrilled to offer our fans a dedicated TV home for Monsters hockey alongside our dedicated radio home, Alt 99.1...We look forward to showcasing a wide variety of our new North Division rivals, our finest promotional nights and the newly-transformed Quicken Loans Arena on our television broadcasts this season, and we're proud to do so exclusively on STO."

The Monsters' 2018-19 SportsTime Ohio TV schedule begins with a November 2nd clash vs. the defending Calder Cup Champions, the Toronto Marlies, at The Q. On November 16th, the Monsters will showcase a road rematch of the 2016 Calder Cup Finals vs. the Hershey Bears, live from Giant Center in Hershey, PA. Following a matinee home broadcast vs. the Syracuse Crunch on December 1st, the Monsters will cap the holiday season by donning specialty Ninja Turtles-themed uniforms in a primetime collision vs. the Rochester Americans on 'Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' on December 26th.

January and February feature four combined home broadcasts vs. the Utica Comets (January 6th), Chicago Wolves (January 26th), Binghamton Devils (February 10th) and Milwaukee Admirals (February 24th) before the schedule wraps with two additional potential dates (pending SportsTime Ohio's MLB Spring Training coverage), a Friday Division showdown vs. the Laval Rocket on March 1st and 'Monsters Moon Landing' Night vs. Hershey on March 23rd, featuring specialty spacesuit-themed jerseys commemorating the 50th anniversary of the United States' 1969 Lunar Landing. The Monsters' 2018-19 TV schedule is listed below:

2018-19 Cleveland Monsters SportsTime Ohio Television Broadcast Schedule

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK PROMOTION

FRI 11/02/18 VS. TORONTO MARLIES 7:00 PM SportsTime Ohio 1-2-3 Fridays

FRI 11/16/18 AT HERSHEY BEARS 7:00 PM SportsTime Ohio **Road Telecast**

SAT 12/01/18 VS. SYRACUSE CRUNCH 1:00 PM SportsTime Ohio Monsters Family Day

WED 12/26/18 VS. ROCHESTER AMERICANS 7:00 PM SportsTime Ohio 'Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

SUN 01/06/19 VS. UTICA COMETS 3:00 PM SportsTime Ohio Monsters Family Day

SAT 01/26/19 VS. CHICAGO WOLVES 7:00 PM SportsTime Ohio 'Cleveland Heroes Rock' Night

SUN 02/10/19 VS. BINGHAMTON DEVILS 3:00 PM SportsTime Ohio Monsters Family Day

SUN 02/24/19 VS. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS 3:00 PM SportsTime Ohio Monsters Family Day

** March 1st vs. Laval and March 23rd vs. Hershey may be added pending SportsTime Ohio's MLB Spring Training coverage **

"It is a natural fit for SportsTime Ohio to be the new dedicated TV home of the Monsters," said Francois McGillicuddy, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SportsTime Ohio and FOX Sports Ohio. "We're pleased to cover Monsters action this season and give Blue Jackets fans an opportunity to watch Columbus prospects compete in the American Hockey League."

Returning for his fourth season as 'Voice of the Monsters' for all radio and television action is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, who will be joined in the television booth again this year by color analyst, Cleveland Hockey Legend and Monsters Sr. Director of Hockey Affairs/Team Services Jock Callander. Longtime Northeast Ohio sports voice Kenny Roda additionally returns as host and rink-side reporter for all 2018-19 Monsters TV broadcasts.

The AHL's all-new exclusive streaming platform is AHLTV, powered by HockeyTech. With team-specific plans starting at just $39.99 and full-season, league-wide all-access packages available for just $79.99, AHLTV's affordability is only rivaled by its versatility. Fans can enjoy improved quality feeds, the ability to watch games live or on-demand, live stats integration, the 'My AHLTV' Highlight Portal, the choice of home or away audio, and more, on a wide variety of supported devices, including PC/Mac, iOS/Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Learn more about AHLTV online at www.theAHL.com/AHLTV .

All Monsters games on SportsTime Ohio will stream live on the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

THE MONSTERS HOME OPENER IS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now starting at only $10!

2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, providing fans the ability to lock in the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits and an exclusive Monsters jersey, are now available! Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000 or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.