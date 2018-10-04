Longtime Chicago Wolves Coach John Anderson Earns Place in AHL Hall of Fame
October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that former Chicago Wolves head coach John Anderson, who directed the franchise to four league championships, has been selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.
Anderson will be joined in the Class of 2019 by Don Cherry, Murray Eaves and Brad Smyth. The league's 14th group of enshrinees will be honored during the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic weekend in Springfield, Mass. The Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony is slated for Monday, Jan. 28.
On the advice of then-Toronto Maple Leafs associate general manager Mike Smith, Chicago Wolves owner and chairman of the board Don Levin hired Anderson and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff on Sept. 4, 1997. The Wolves promptly won their first championship in their first year with the organization -- and went on to capture four titles in an 11-year stretch.
"He was much, much more than I ever hoped for," Levin said. "Johnny was one of the first new kind of coaches. Players loved him. He wasn't screaming all the time. He gave them the freedom to play the game. He was a great coach for us and a great coach everywhere else he went."
Anderson earned his place in the Hall for his excellence as a coach and as a player. Ten of his 14 years as the Wolves head coach came after the team moved over from the International Hockey League. During the AHL years, Anderson led the Wolves to Calder Cup championships in 2002 and 2008 and 424 regular-season wins -- a total that ranks fifth on the AHL's all-time list.
Prior to moving behind the bench, Anderson spent 17 years playing professionally. He played most of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and stacked up 282 goals in 814 NHL games, then he dominated the AHL during 1991-92 with the AHL's New Haven Nighthawks. He piled up 41 goals, 54 assists and a +42 plus/minus rating in just 68 games while also serving as the team's assistant coach. Anderson was rewarded with the Les Cunningham Award as the league's most valuable player and also picked up the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.
The AHL Hall of Fame was founded in 2006 to recognize, honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the league. It is housed online at www.AHLHallofFame.com and is accessible to fans worldwide as part of the AHL Internet Network.
The Wolves open their 25th anniversary season on the road at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday against the Colorado Eagles. All AHL games this weekend are available for free on the league's new HD stream. To access the games, visit www.theahl.com/AHLTV to sign up for a free account.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2018
- Rampage Announce Opening Night Roster - San Antonio Rampage
- 2018-19 Opening Night Roster Announced - Texas Stars
- Delia Recalled by Chicago, Rockford Adds Tomkins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners & SAVOR to Introduce New Food and Beverage Dining Options - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kamenev, Lindholm Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Ink D Philip Samuelsson to One-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Announce 2018-19 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Former Bear Don Cherry to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame - Hershey Bears
- Tinordi Selected as Admirals Captain - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Hall of Fame Announces Members of Class of 2019 - AHL
- Longtime Chicago Wolves Coach John Anderson Earns Place in AHL Hall of Fame - Chicago Wolves
- Kevin Porter Named Amerks Captain - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Start 2018-19 Campaign in Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Garrett Wilson Named Penguins Captain - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Announce Opening Night Roster - Utica Comets
- Marlies Sign Goaltender Jeff Glass - Toronto Marlies
- Paul Thompson Named Second Captain in Thunderbirds History - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Open 63rd AHL Season this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Byron Froese to Reassume Captaincy Duties of the Laval Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2018-19 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Longtime Chicago Wolves Coach John Anderson Earns Place in AHL Hall of Fame
- Chicago Wolves Announce Broadcast Schedule with CW50 Chicago and The U Too
- Chicago Wolves Add Firepower with McKenzie and Carr
- Let's Get this 25th Anniversary Season Started
- Chicago Wolves Reduce Roster to 22 Players Ahead of Friday's Opener