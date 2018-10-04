Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster

October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today the team's Opening Night roster for the 2018-19 season. The Amerks open their 63rd American Hockey League season on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's Opening Night roster features 24 skaters, including 15 forwards and nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards (15): Rasmus Asplund, Justin Bailey, Eric Cornel, Kyle Criscuolo, Alexander Nylander, Danny O'Regan, Andrew Oglevie, Victor Olofsson, Kevin Porter, Myles Powell, Tyler Randell, Wayne Simpson, C.J. Smith, Dalton Smith and Yannick Veilleux.

Defensemen (9): Will Borgen, Jack Dougherty, Taylor Fedun, Brendan Guhle, Brandon Hickey, Andrew MacWilliam, Nathan Paetsch, Lawrence Pilut and Zach Redmond.

Goaltenders (2): Scott Wedgewood and Adam Wilcox

