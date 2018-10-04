Amerks Open 63rd AHL Season this Weekend

October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans usher in the 2018-19 American Hockey League season this weekend with back-to-back home games against the Charlotte Checkers at The Blue Cross Arena. Both games during Opening Weekend will feature pregame Happy Hour, giveaways and special events for the whole family.

The Opening Night festivities begin on Friday with a special two-hour Party on the Patio presented by Genesee Brew House from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on the riverside of The Blue Cross Arena prior to the Amerks 2018-19 Home Opener presented by Pepsi. The event will feature live music from Big Eyed Phish and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light for fans 21 and older. Fans will also have the chance to win some great prizes throughout the event, including a set of custom-made Amerks cornhole boards autographed by this year's team.

Pat Duffy, host of the morning radio talk show "The Break Room" on 96.5 WCMF, will be on hand to emcee the event. The doors to the general public will open at 6:00 p.m.

Fans in attendance will also receive a 2018-19 Amerks magnet schedule courtesy of Nissan. Prior to the game, there will be special pre-game introductions of this year's team on the ice.

Opening Weekend concludes with a post-game Meet and Greet with the entire team immediately following the game on Saturday, Oct. 6. Amerks team posters will be distributed as a post-game handout.

Ticket specials for Opening Night against the Checkers include the Zweigle's Family Pack. For just $79, fans will receive Lower Level tickets (some restrictions may apply), four hot dogs and four sodas. A minimum of four tickets is required in order to purchase the Zweigle's Family Pack, which is available at www.amerks.com/zweigles.

New for this season, fans can pick up an $18 ticket to a Friday night Amerks home game as well as a complimentary voucher for any Wednesday home game this season when they stop by any participating Wendy's location.

The popular Eats and Seats package is also available for both games during Opening Weekend, featuring one Lower Level ticket and a $10 gift card to The Distillery for only $25. Fans can purchase the Eats and Seats package by visiting www.amerks.com/distillery.

Kids Tickets for ages 2-6 are also available for just $10 for every Amerks home game this season.

Fans are also reminded of the new security measures in place beginning this season at The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial. Under the new security changes, the downtown Rochester venue will now be a smoke-free facility. In becoming a smoke-free facility, there will no longer be designated smoking areas on arena property and fans will not be permitted to smoke on the grounds during any games or events. This also includes the use of electronic tobacco products (including e-cigarettes, Nicotine inhalers, etc.).

The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial will also begin to employ the use of metal detectors upon entry, where all patrons will be subject to hand-held metal detector screenings for all events at the venue.

In addition, The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial will be enforcing a restriction on bags entering the building. Only personal bags, such as medical and/or diaper bags and purses, will be permitted in the venue. All personal bags must be inspected upon entry. Bags should be soft-sided and must completely fit under your seat without blocking the aisle. Backpacks, coolers, duffel bags and briefcases are strictly prohibited.

Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2018

