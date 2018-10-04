2018-19 Opening Night Roster Announced
October 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today their full 26-man roster for the 2018-19 season. The roster consists of 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.
The Stars begin their 10th anniversary season on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. CST and face the Grand Rapids Griffins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars will unveil the 2018 Western Conference Championship banner at tomorrow's Opening Night game.
A full look at the Stars roster can be found below:
NO. POS NAME
2 D Shane Hanna
3 D Dillon Heatherington
4 D Joel Hanley
6 D Ben Gleason
7 D Gavin Bayreuther
8 D John Nyberg
10 C Justin Dowling
11 C Joel L'Esperance
12 RW Colin Markison
13 LW Adam Mascherin
14 LW Colton Hargrove
16 RW Nicholas Caamano
17 RW Tony Calderone
18 C James Phelan
22 RW Erik Condra
23 C Travis Morin
24 D Reece Scarlett
25 RW Denis Gurianov
27 LW Michael Merch
29 C Robbie Payne
30 G Philippe Desrosiers
32 G Colton Point
33 D Niklas Hansson
35 G Landon Bow
37 C Elgin Pearce
39 LW Samuel Laberge
PLAYER STATUS
The Stars roster features three veteran players (more than career 320 GP) and three veteran-exempt players (between 260-320 GP). Travis Morin, Erik Condra, and Justin Dowling are the Stars most experienced players while Michael Mersch, Joel Hanley, and Reece Scarlett have played above 260 games in their career. Texas also has nine skaters that are classified as AHL rookies. Adam Mascherin, James Phelan, Ben Gleason, and Colton Point are the only rookies who have not yet played in an AHL regular season game.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
