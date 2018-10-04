2018-19 Opening Night Roster Announced

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today their full 26-man roster for the 2018-19 season. The roster consists of 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

The Stars begin their 10th anniversary season on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. CST and face the Grand Rapids Griffins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars will unveil the 2018 Western Conference Championship banner at tomorrow's Opening Night game.

A full look at the Stars roster can be found below:

NO. POS NAME

2 D Shane Hanna

3 D Dillon Heatherington

4 D Joel Hanley

6 D Ben Gleason

7 D Gavin Bayreuther

8 D John Nyberg

10 C Justin Dowling

11 C Joel L'Esperance

12 RW Colin Markison

13 LW Adam Mascherin

14 LW Colton Hargrove

16 RW Nicholas Caamano

17 RW Tony Calderone

18 C James Phelan

22 RW Erik Condra

23 C Travis Morin

24 D Reece Scarlett

25 RW Denis Gurianov

27 LW Michael Merch

29 C Robbie Payne

30 G Philippe Desrosiers

32 G Colton Point

33 D Niklas Hansson

35 G Landon Bow

37 C Elgin Pearce

39 LW Samuel Laberge

PLAYER STATUS

The Stars roster features three veteran players (more than career 320 GP) and three veteran-exempt players (between 260-320 GP). Travis Morin, Erik Condra, and Justin Dowling are the Stars most experienced players while Michael Mersch, Joel Hanley, and Reece Scarlett have played above 260 games in their career. Texas also has nine skaters that are classified as AHL rookies. Adam Mascherin, James Phelan, Ben Gleason, and Colton Point are the only rookies who have not yet played in an AHL regular season game.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

