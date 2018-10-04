Paul Thompson Named Second Captain in Thunderbirds History

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce that forward Paul Thompson has been named the second captain in T-Birds history.

A New England native, the 29-year-old Thompson is in his second stint as a Thunderbird after serving as an alternate captain for the team during its inaugural season in 2016-17. He led all T-Birds with 19 goals that season.

Florida Panthers assistant general manager and Thunderbirds general manager Eric Joyce released this statement in announcement of Thompson as team captain:

"When selecting our Captain, I asked Geordie (Kinnear) and his staff to consider three qualities: Be, Know, and Do. Specifically, can the player "Be" trusted to produce in every situation, no matter what? Can he set the standard as to how we want to play? Does the player "Know" what we're trying to accomplish on and off the ice, and therefore communicate our standard and our culture to his teammates effectively? Does the player "Do" the right thing at all times, even when no one is watching, therefore allowing him to hold his teammates accountable? After asking these questions, it was unanimous that Paul Thompson was our Captain. He embodies the highest qualities of a Be, Know, Do leader and will help us to continue developing National Hockey League players in a winning environment."

Thunderbirds head coach Geordie Kinnear added: ""Paul Thompson is the embodiment of what we look for in a leader. His demeanor on and off the ice, coupled with his ultra-competitive drive to get better each and every day, holds everyone in our locker room to the highest of standards. The Springfield Thunderbirds' captaincy is not something we believe in awarding unless it is truly earned. Paul has rightfully earned the right to be our captain; he has the complete respect of his teammates, coaches, and the great fans of Springfield."

?Thompson and the Thunderbirds are back in action on Saturday when they take on the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on the road for their first regular season tilt. The Thunderbirds play their first home game on Oct. 13 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms as part of Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.

