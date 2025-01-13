@mls Players Locked in Team of the Year Selections.
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
- After Years of Seeing FC Cincinnati Operate from a Far, When the Opportunity Came Tah Brian Anunga Jumped at the Chance to Join - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Michael Edwards to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Sign Former MLS MVP Josef Martínez in Free Agency - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Tomas Pondeca to New Mexico United - FC Dallas
- Sporting KC Signs Forward Mason Toye - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Onni Valakari on Loan from Pafos FC - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Sign Midfielder Tah Brian Anunga - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Re-Signs Midfielder Maxi Moralez - New York City FC
- Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announces First Team Staff Additions - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK - Chicago Fire FC
- 36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Acquires Paul Arriola from FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Adds Centerback Kobi Henry - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Reacquires Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC Receive up to $250,000 in GAM from CF Montréal for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Prince Owusu - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Prince Owusu - Club de Foot Montreal
