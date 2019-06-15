Missions Ace Reno in Extra Inning Thriller

SAN ANTONIO - It took 12 innings, but the Missions walk-off the Reno Aces with a 5-4 win tonight. Nate Orf sends the fans home happy with the walk-off sacrifice fly scoring Jake Hager.

Leading up to Orf's winner, Mauricio Dubon singled home Troy Stokes Jr. to tie the game at 4-4. The Aces brought in a fifth infielder with two runners on and no outs. On a 2-1 count, Nate Orf lifted a fly ball to left field deep enough to score Hager.

The Reno Aces scored first in the top of the second inning. With runners on second and first, a Keston Hiura throwing error advanced the runners. Missions starter Bubba Derby responded by striking out the opposing pitcher. However, Abraham Almonte lined a single into right field to score the game's first run.

Reno added another run in the third inning courtesy of a Travis Snider home run. The Aces scored once again in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Domingo Leyba.

The Missions waited until the bottom of the fourth inning to score their first runs of the game. With Cory Spangenberg and Tyler Saladino on base, Missions catcher David Freitas sent one down the right field line, scoring Spangenberg and Saladino. The Missions then had runners on the corners after a Troy Stokes Jr. single, but Stokes Jr. was caught trying to steal second base which ended the inning.

After being held scoreless since the fifth inning, the Missions were down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth. With Lucas Erceg at the dish and down to his last strike, he hit a routine fly ball to right field which was dropped by Travis Snider allowing Troy Stokes Jr. to score the tying run.

With Jake Hager as the designated runner at second base to start the 10th inning, Mauricio Dubon reached on a bunt single. Nate Orf then popped out and Hiura was intentionally walked to load the bases. The Aces brought in lefty Lucas Luetge who struck out Spangenberg with the bases loaded. Blake Allemand popped out to the catcher to end the threat.

Bubba Derby got the start tonight for the Missions looking to improve his winning streak to four games. His control was a bit of an issue as he walked three batters and hit another. Derby pitched six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with three walks and six strikeouts.

Angel Perdomo, Taylor Williams, and Jay Jackson combined for five scoreless innings coming out of the bullpen. Alex Wilson receives his third win since joining the Missions.

Braden Shipley was the starting pitcher for the Reno Aces and, aside from the fourth inning, avoided trouble throughout the night. Shipley pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs, and struck out three batters. Three Aces relievers (Krehbiel, Sherfy, Taylor and Luetge) handled things after Shipley departed. Ryan Atkinson receives his first loss of the season.

The Missions continue their series with the Reno Aces Sunday afternoon at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson (5-1, 1.59) will start for the Missions against right-hander Ricky Nolasco (0-0, 4.91) for the Aces. First pitch for Father's Day is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 43-26 on the season.

For Bubba Derby, this was his third outing of at least six innings pitched he both of those starts before tonight's loss

With a double in the fourth inning, David Freitas extends his hitting streak to 11 games

Fourth extra-inning game for the Missions this season (2-2), 12 innings is the most Missions have played in 2019

