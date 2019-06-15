Despite Dean's Quality Start, Isotopes Fall 4-1
June 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Baby Cakes 4 (38-31), Isotopes 1 (30-39) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: The Isotopes only run of the contest came in the fourth inning on Pat Valaika's RBI double. Valaika finished the game 2-for-4 ... The only other extra-base hit, also a double, came off the bat of the scotching Yonathan Daza who finished the game 3-for-4 and boosted his league-leading batting average to .387. Daza extended his hitting streak to a career-long 13 games.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Pat Dean was the hard-luck loser, recording a quality start after allowing two earned runs over 7.0 innings. The southpaw struck out four and walked one ... Sam Howard tossed a perfect inning in relief while Phillip Diehl allowed one run over his frame on the bump.
TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque has now lost five in a row, tying the longest losing streak of the season (May 25-29) ... Now nine games under .500, the Isotopes 30-39 record is the low-water mark of the season ... The Isotopes were 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
ON DECK: New Orleans Baby Cakes at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:05 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Fireworks presented by Tecate Light ... Father's Day Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30)
PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Tim Melville (3-3, 4.38), Baby Cakes: LHP Mike Kickham (3-2, 3.76)
