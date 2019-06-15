OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 15, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (27-39) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (42-25)

Game #67 of 140/Road #37 of 70 (17-19)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Brock Stewart (1-4, 6.45) vs. ELP-LHP Kyle McGrath (3-1, 5.24)

Saturday, June 15, 2019 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 8:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers continue their road trip and open a four-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 8:05 p.m. Central at Southwest University Park...OKC has won four straight games overall and a team-record eight consecutive road games.

Last Game: The Dodgers never trailed Friday night, but had to escape a late charge from Albuquerque in the bottom of the ninth inning, as OKC hung on to complete a road series sweep with a 5-4 win at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers entered the bottom of the ninth with a 5-2 lead before Albuquerque's Elliot Soto drew a leadoff walk and Yonathan Daza hit a RBI triple with none out. Dodgers pitcher Jaime Schultz notched a strikeout before Pat Valaika chopped a RBI infield single to cut OKC's lead to one run. Sam Hilliard followed with a single into center field. As the throw went into second base, Valaika tried to score, but was thrown out at the plate. Brian Mundell drew a walk before pitcher Josh Sborz entered the game and struck out Roberto Ramos to end the game and secure his first save of the season. OKC took the early lead in the second inning when Rocky Gale hit a RBI triple. In the third, Shane Peterson drew a bases-loaded walk to push the lead to 2-0. With the bases loaded again, Jake Peter collected a RBI on a fielder's choice. The Isotopes scored one run in each of the third and fourth innings to cut OKC's lead to 3-2. Errol Robinson's RBI double in the sixth extended OKC's lead back to two runs. In the seventh, Zach Reks led off with a double then scored when Edwin Ríos followed with a RBI single for a 5-2 OKC advantage. The OKC bullpen kept the Isotopes scoreless between the fifth and eighth innings, with Justin Grimm (3-3) earning the win after he pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Albuquerque starting pitcher Chi Chi González (4-5) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Brock Stewart (1-4) tries for his second win in as many starts when he takes the mound in El Paso...Stewart returned from the Injured List June 10 against Fresno in OKC for his first start since mid-May. He picked up his first win of the season, holding the Grizzlies to three runs and five hits over 5.0 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts, tying his season high. He kept Fresno scoreless until there were two outs in the fifth inning, when Jose Marmolejos hit a three-run homer...This season Stewart is holding opponents to a .222 clip with runners on base and also with RISP...Earlier this season, Stewart made his first career Major League Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for the LA Dodgers before being optioned to OKC April 7...Last season with OKC, Stewart tied with Daniel Corcino for the most starts (19) and ranked third on the team in strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (96.1), while posting a 2.99 ERA and 3-3 record...Stewart was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Illinois State University and was named the Dodgers' 2016 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Chihuahuas.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2019: 0-0 2018: 1-3 All-time: 12-8 At ELP: 5-3

The Dodgers return to Southwest University Park for the first time since 2017, as they meet El Paso for the lone series of the season...The Chihuahuas won the 2018 series in OKC, 3-1, as El Paso won the first three meetings before the Dodgers won the series finale. The Dodgers were held to two runs or less in each of the four games as El Paso outscored OKC, 14-7, and the Dodgers' offense was held to a .197 batting average...Prior to El Paso winning last season's series, the Dodgers had won or split the previous four season series between the teams after Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Dodgers catcher Rocky Gale and pitcher Kevin Quackenbush each spent parts of four seasons playing for El Paso (2014-17). Gale logged 326 career games as a Chihuahua, while Quackenbush made 53 relief appearances. Shane Peterson spent all of 2018 with the Chihuahuas, batting .286 with 11 homers, 31 doubles and 74 RBI over 126 games.

Magic Eight Ball: The Dodgers have won a team-record eight straight road games, compiling the longest road winning streak since the team re-joined the PCL in 1998. They have also swept back-to-back road series for the first time in team history. The winning streak began May 29 at Omaha, followed by a four-game series sweep at Memphis May 30-June 2, before sweeping the recently completed three-game series at Albuquerque...Last night's one-run victory was the closest score for OKC over the eight-game road stretch, as the Dodgers have outscored their opponents, 71-29, and outhit them, 86-66. OKC is batting .308 (86x279) during the streak with 37 extra-base hits, 15 home runs and .369 (31x84) with runners in scoring position. They have scored at least five runs in each game, at least eight runs in six games and at least 10 runs four times. The pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in five of the eight games, including two or fewer runs four times...OKC's two previous seven-game road win streaks occurred May 28-June 3, 2005 and April 6-16, 2014...The Dodgers have not trailed at any point in the last six road games and have trailed for only two half-innings during the eight-game streak, both on May 30 at Memphis.

I Came In Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks compiled a second straight three-hit performance last night, matching his season high by going 3-for-5 with a double and scoring twice. Over his last two games, Reks is 6-for-10 and has put together three straight multi-hit outings (8x14). During his current eight-game hitting streak, Reks is 16-for-35 (.457) with six multi-hit games and four homers. Last night snapped a stretch of seven straight games with at least one RBI (15 total) and five straight multi-RBI games (13 total)...Reks has also hit safely in 13 straight starts, going 22-for-54 (.407) with five home runs, six doubles and 20 RBI...Reks has four homers in the last seven games and leads Dodgers minor leaguers with 16 total homers between OKC and Double-A Tulsa. Over the 2017-18 seasons, Reks hit just seven homers total...Since joining OKC on May 16, Reks ranks tied for fourth in the PCL with 26 RBI and tied for fourth with 19 walks.

Dinger Details: Last night the Dodgers were held without a homer for just the second time in the last 15 games. They've socked 23 homers during that time, with 10 different players have accounting for the homers, including five by Zach Reks and four by Edwin Ríos...The Dodgers have allowed just eight total homers through 12 games in June - fewest among all Triple-A teams this month. However, that will certainly be put to the test, as El Paso has cranked 148 home runs in 68 games this season, leading all of professional baseball by 15 homers (Minnesota Twins - 133).

Rock-N-Roll: Rocky Gale went 2-for-4 with a RBI triple last night, marking his fifth consecutive start with a multi-hit game. Over those five starts, he is 11-for-20 with four extra-base hits, including two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored...Through the end of May, Gale was batting just .136 (8x59) over his first 17 games with OKC.

Going Streaking: Cameron Perkins has tied his season-high hit streak at six games (8x21, HR, 2B, 5 R). He paces the Dodgers with 54 hits overall this season, including 17 doubles, in 55 games...Jake Peter (7x20, 3 2B, 6 R, 3 RBI) and Errol Robinson (6x22, HR, 2 2B, 4 R) are both on season-best six-game hitting streaks...OKC pitchers have collected a hit in each of the last two games.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have won six of their last seven series openers, including four straight road series openers...The Dodgers bullpen has posted a 2.50 ERA over 12 games this month, with 67 strikeouts and no home runs allowed over 54.0 IP.

