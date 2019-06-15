Game Notes at San Antonio

Today's Game: After salvaging game three against Round Rock in an offensive explosion, the Aces will head to San Antonio to take on the Missions with Braden Shipley scheduled to start for Reno. Shipley is 1-3 this season but threw his best outing of the year last week against Memphis tossing six innings while allowing two earned runs in his first quality start of 2019. Shipley is three wins away from becoming Reno's franchise leader in wins. San Antonio will counter with righty Bubba Derby. Derby is sporting a 3-3 record to go along with a 4.33 ERA thus far this season. He earned a win in his last start against Las Vegas on 6/9 in a quality start of his own going six innings while surrendering just one run.

Big League Rehab: Jake Lamb played in his fifth game for the Reno Aces while on Major League rehab assignment last night against Round Rock. Lamb was 1-for-4 with a two-run HR while DHing for the Biggest Little City. It was his first homer for Reno since 8/2/14 @ El Paso. The Express had some Major League fire power of their own last night. 6x All-Star, 2017 AL MVP, and World Series Champion Jose Altuve played second base and batted third for Round Rock. The Astros' infielder was 0-for-4 with two K's against the Aces pitching staff but made a nice diving play in the fifth to rob Abraham Almonte of a single.

Quality Widener: Taylor Widener turned in his first quality start of the season last night against Round Rock throwing six innings allowing two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. His nine strikeouts tied Taylor Clarke on 4/9 for the Aces single-game high for K's this season. It is the first time Widener has reached the sixth inning in 2019 and his first quality start since August 26, 2018 while pitching for Double-A Jackson. He earned a loss that day against the Birmingham Barons going six innings while giving up two earned runs. The Barons won 2-0.

Homecoming: Wyatt Mathisen is scorching since returning to his home state of Texas this road trip. Thus far he is 8-for-10 homering in three straight games to go along with 9 RBIs and five runs scored. Mathisen was a 2nd round pick out of Calallen High School in Corpus Christi, TX in 2012 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Calallen high school is about a two-hour drive to San Antonio's Wolff Stadium and about a four-hour drive to Round Rock's Dell Diamond. Aces left-handed pitcher Anthony Vasquez attended Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio, about a 30-minute drive to Wolff Stadium.

Scoring Runs Szczur: Matt Szczur was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, 4 runs scored and 3 RBIs last night against Round Rock. The only other time in his career he scored four runs in a game and drove in three came on 8/12/16 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Szczur was 3-for-4 that day with 2 HR, a double, a HBP, 4 runs scored, and 3 RBIs while playing for the Chicago Cubs.

New Opponent: The Aces will face San Antonio for the first time in franchise history tonight. San Antonio joined the Pacific Coast League this season from Double-A and is the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate. Since joining the league, San Antonio is one of three teams with 40 wins and sits in first place in the American Southern Conference.

