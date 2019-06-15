Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (29-39) vs Las Vegas Aviators (36-32)

June 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





Memphis Redbirds (29-39) vs Las Vegas Aviators (36-32)

Saturday, June 15 - 6:35 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #69 - Home Game #33 (12-20)

RHP Harold Arauz (3-0, 4.71) vs RHP Parker Dunshee (1-4, 5.64)

BY THE NUMBERS

.692 Rangel Ravelo's batting average during the series against Salt Lake. Ravelo went 9-for-13 and had two doubles and two home runs. He raised his average to .333, which ranks T-9th in the Pacific Coast League.

38 Number of hits by the Redbirds during their three game set against the Salt Lake. The Redbirds had at least 10 hits in each game, marking the third time this season they have had such a streak.

7 Number of Redbirds that have been added to the Injured List in the last ten days. Prior to that, the Redbirds had just 10 players that had hit the IL all season, including five players that began the year on the IL.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their seven-game homestand tonight in the series opener against the Las Vegas Aviators as they kick off this four-game set. The Redbirds earned their second walk-off win last night in a 5-4 comeback victory. Rangel Ravelo tied the game in the eighth with a solo home run to lead off the inning and Adolis Garcia would single home Edmundo Sosa in the 10th to give the 'Birds the victory. The win gave the Redbirds their first series win at home since May 11-14 and they now have gone unbeaten in their last three series (2-0-1). Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Harold Arauz is scheduled to make his sixth appearance and third start for the Redbirds, first since April 24, in tonight's series opener. Tonight will be his 12th appearance overall across all levels this season and his first start at AutoZone Park in his career. In his last time out on Wednesday vs. Salt Lake in the series opener, Arauz took no-decision in relief (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 SO) in the Redbirds' 11-5 victory over the Bees. It marked his second relief appearance since rejoining the Redbirds on June 6 and he has not allowed a run in 7.0 innings pitched. His last start with Memphis came on April 24 at Omaha, where he earned the win (6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR) in the Redbirds' 7-5 victory over the Storm Chasers. Prior to rejoining the Redbirds on June 6, Arauz went 0-4, 8.86 (21 ER/21.1 IP) in five starts with Double-A Springfield. He yielded an opponent's average of .385 (40x104) and allowed 11 extra-base hits. He also allowed career-highs in hits (12, May 4) and walks (5, May 15) during that span. Overall, he has allowed three earned runs or fewer three of his eight starts and has made just two quality starts in his outings. The 24-year-old has fanned 33 has issued just 22 walks in 49.0 innings across all levels this season. Arauz has yielded an opponent's average of .330 (69x209) average overall but has limited opponents to a .242 average (8x33) when pitching as a reliever. The Chiriqui, Panama, native is in his 8th professional season and first within the Cardinals organization. He has also spent time in the Houston and Philadelphia systems at various levels. At Advanced-A Clearwater on July 30, 2017, Arauz tossed a no-hitter.

The Aviators are slated to start right-hander Parker Dunshee in tonight's contest. The 24-year-old is scheduled to make his seventh start at the Triple-A level and his 14th appearance overall across all levels this season. Dunshee has gone 1-4, 5.64 (19 ER/30.1 IP) in six games, starts with Aviators. In his last time out on Sunday vs. San Antonio, he suffered the loss (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 1 HR) in the Aviators' 4-1 defeat to the Missions. That matched his longest outing at the Triple-A level and was his second quality start with the Aviators. Overall in 2019, Peters has gone 3-6, 3.56 (27 ER/68.1 IP) in 12 games, starts, including a stellar 2-2, 1.89 (8 ER/38.0 IP) in six games, starts with Double-A Midland. Dunshee tossed quality starts in his last three outing with the RockHounds, allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of those starts. Overall at Midland, he did not allow more than three earned runs in a start. In 2019, Dunshee has yielded an opponent's average of .238 (60x252), but has allowed a .284 (31x109) average on the road compared to a .203 (29x143) average at home. The Wake Forest product entered the season ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the Oakland system by Baseball America. The Zionsville, Ind., native is in his third professional season and has spent them all with the Oakland organization.

HISTORY WITH LAS VEGAS: The Redbirds have faced off against the Las Vegas Triple-A club every year since 1998 following the Pacific Coast League expansion. The Aviators are entering their first year as Oakland's top affiliate. Overall, the Redbirds lead in the all-time series 53-47, leading at AutoZone Park by a 31-21 margin and trailed at Cashman Field 22-26. The Redbirds will play their first game at the new Las Vegas Ballpark next season. The Redbirds have posted winning records against Las Vegas in just two of the last seven seasons and have only recorded winning records in just five of 21 seasons overall.

The Redbirds have played the Athletics' Triple-A club every year since 2000 (Sacramento 2000-14, Nashville 2015-18) and hold an overall record of 56-70.

Prior to this season, Las Vegas had played host to the New York Mets affiliate from 2013-18, where the Redbirds went 14-10. From 2009-12 as the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the Redbirds went 8-8 against. From 2001-08 as the Dodgers top affiliate, the 'Birds went 19-21. From 1998-2000 as the San Diego Padres Triple-A club, the Redbirds went 12-8 against.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Adolis Garcia sent an AutoZone Park sellout crowd of 10,881 home happy Friday night after a single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Memphis Redbirds a 5-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees (Angels).

The Redbirds (29-39) trailed 4-1 halfway through the game before beginning their comeback that ended with the team's second last at-bat win of the year.

Rangel Ravelo was at the center of most of the action for the Redbirds, singling and scoring in the first inning, doubling home a run in the fifth, and tying the game in the eighth with a home run.

In his last three games, Ravelo is 9-for-13 with seven runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, and five RBI.

Trailing 4-1 after the top of the fifth, Conner Capel led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run in his first Triple-A game after being transferred from Double-A Springfield earlier in the day. Joe Hudson then singled, moved to third on a pair of groundouts, and scored on Ravelo's two-bagger.

The game remained 4-3 in favor of the Bees (30-36) until Ravelo blasted one over the Redbirds bullpen in the bottom of the eighth to tie things up.

Edgar Gonzalez, up today from Advanced-A Palm Beach, got the first two outs of the ninth inning before hitting a batter, and Tommy Layne entered with Hudson erasing the runner trying to steal second.

Gonzalez fired a scoreless eighth inning as well, with Capel dishing an outfield assist from left field to end the frame. Gonzalez followed Hunter Cervenka, who pitched the seventh inning in relief of Anthony Shew, who allowed four runs on eight hits in 6.0 innings with six strikeouts.

After Memphis' bottom of the ninth ended with a double play, Layne stranded the potential go-ahead run on third base with a strikeout and an easy groundout after a flyout.

Edmundo Sosa started the bottom of the 10th inning on second base as part of Minor League Baseball's pace-of-play initiatives, and he moved to third on a Ravelo groundout. Garcia then promptly lined one back up the middle to plate Sosa and set off the celebration.

In addition to Ravelo's three-hit game, Garcia, John Nogowski, Capel, and Hudson all had two-hit games for Memphis.

A third Redbird made his Triple-A debut in the game, as Irving Lopez entered as a defensive replacement in the fifth after arriving from Springfield.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to tonight's game the following roster moves were made: Yariel Gonzalez was transferred from Springfield as his slated to make his Triple-A debut. Gonzalez has spent the bulk of this season at Advanced-A Palm Beach where he has slashed .260/.312/.321/.633 in 57 games. He had just made his Double-A debut on Sunday while with Springfield. Tyler O'Neill was placed on the 7-Day Injured List, retroactive to June 14 and Evan Mendoza was also placed on the 7-Day IL. O'Neill ranks T-2nd on the Redbirds with nine home runs while Mendoza was batting .364 (4x11) during his second Triple-A stint of the season. Dominic Leone was returned to the Redbirds following his day-long stint with St. Louis as the 26th man.

SALT LAKE SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds won their first home series since May 11-14 as they took two-of-three games against the Salt Lake Bees to open up a seven-game homestand. The Redbirds have won their series against the Bees in each of the last three seasons and have not dropped a set against since 2013. They are 8-3 against the Bees in their last 11 games at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds scored 27 runs in the three games, including back-to-back 11 run performances in the first two games of the series. The 22 runs scored in the first two games surpassed the run total from the Redbirds' previous 10-game homestand, when they only scored 21 runs. The offense slugged a total of seven homers and collected 12 extra-base hits overall. Against Reno pitching, Memphis slugged their way to a .336 average (38x113) and had 12 players pick up multi-hit performances. The Redbirds also collected at least 10 hits in each game, marking the third time this season they have had a such a streak.

Rangel Ravelo continued his dominance at the plate, going 9-for-17 with two double, two home runs and five runs driven in. He collected his second four-hit game in the series opener and began the series reaching base safely in eight straight plate appearances. His 17 total multi-hit games lead the Redbirds this season. Also in the opener, Tyler O'Neill ended his lengthy home run drought (64 AB) with a towering drive out on to the bluff in left field. On Thursday, Kramer Robertson drove in a career-high five RBI, which also matched a Redbird season high in the team's 13-11 defeat. In that contest, Randy Arozarena drove in four runs, all with two outs, as well. In last night's finale, the Redbirds earned their second walk-off win of the season after Adolis Garcia singled home Edmundo Sosa in the 10th. It was the first walk-off since April 20, when Sosa ended the game against Round Rock with a two-run shot in the 10th. Garcia leads the Redbirds with 47 RBI this season.

The 'Birds starting staff went 0-0, 7.71 (12 ER/14.0 IP) fanning 11 batters while issuing 11 walks. Each starter allowed four earned runs and did not record a quality start. They also combined to allow four home runs and yielded an opponent's average of .300 (18x60). Anthony Shew rebounded from his last start at Tacoma on June 5, that lasted just 0.2 innings, but tossing 6.0 innings of four-run ball, while fanning six batters and issuing two walks. The Memphis bullpen went 2-1, 6.43 (10 ER/14.0 IP) with 19 strikeouts. Hunter Cervenka made his return from the Injured List on Wednesday and made two appearances during the series, allowing one run on two hits in the series opener and firing a scoreless seventh in last night's finale. Cervenka's 2.42 ERA leads all Redbird relievers with at least 10 games pitched. Edgar Gonzalez, who was transferred from Advanced-A Palm Beach yesterday, tossed 1.2 scoreless frames in his Triple-A debut. The Cardinals 2018 6th round pick had not pitched above Class-A ball until last night.

RAVELO STAYS HOT: After hitting a career-low .173 (13x75) in the month of April at the Triple-A level, Rangel Ravelo stayed hot all of May, going 38-for-99 (.384) in 28 games. Ravelo has continued his torrid stretch in June, jumping out to an early .500 (21x42) average though 12 games. On June 7 at Reno, he had his first four-hit game since June 24, 2018 vs. New Orleans and had his second four-hit game of the season Thursday vs. Salt Lake. In May, he had his 19-game hitting streak snapped May 25. Ravelo had homered four times during that span. He came just one game shy of matching the franchise record is 20 games, set by Adam Kennedy from June 28 - Aug. 12, 1999. Despite having his hitting streak ended, Ravelo has still hit safely in 32 of his last 39 games with an official at-bat. The 27-year-old has raised his batting average to .333 on the season and is getting on base at a .412 clip. His .333 average ranks T-9th in the Pacific Coast League entering today.

TRIO OF DEBUTS: In last night's series finale against Salt Lake, the Memphis Redbirds had three players make their Triple-A debuts. Conner Capel, the organizations No. 26 prospect, got the nod to start in left field and singled in his first at-bat. He later homered his next time up to lead off the fifth and later added an outfield assist in the eighth to end the inning. Edgar Gonzalez made an appearance out of the bullpen, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit and issuing one walk. Gonzalez, in just his second professional season, was transferred from Palm Beach, where he had gone 4-7, 3.23 (23 ER/64.0 IP) in 13 games, 12 starts.

Irving Lopez entered the game as a defensive replacement after Evan Mendoza departed through injury and made two put-outs and had one assist in the field. He went 0-for-two at the dish.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.