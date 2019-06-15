Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (27-40) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (36-31)

June 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #68: Nashville Sounds (27-40) vs. Salt Lake Bees 30-36)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (1-5, 7.26) vs. RHP Adrian De Horta (0-1, 6.86)

First Pitch: 6:15 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

615 Night - The first 2,000 fans receive the 615 Hat Giveaway presented by First Tennessee.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

From the Notes

Wes Side Story: Wes Benjamin made his fourth career relief apperance as a professional in his last outing on June 9 and earned his second career save. His three other relief appearances came in 2016 with Class-A Hickory, and his other save came in the first game of that season. That was also a 4.0 inning save, where he allowed no runs on a hit and a walk with 2 strikeouts at Greensboro on April 11.

Hey June: Nashville pitching has been very good in June. They are 4th in the Pacific Coast League in ERA at 4.10, and starters are 4-2 with a 3.11 ERA. The bullpen is 1-5 with a 5.01 ERA. Batters are hitting above the season average, hitting .253.

White Gets to 10: Eli White has hit safely in 10 consecutive games and is looking for a 10th tonight. During the streak, the SS/CF is hitting .286 (12-for-42) with 7 runs scored, 1 double, 5 home runs, 7 RBI and 2 walks. With Willie Calhoun failing to get a hit last night, White has the longest hitting streak among Nashville hitters. It's the Sounds the team's 5th hitting streak of at least 10 games this year (Calhoun - 16, Granite - 14, Cole -12, White - 12). It's also the third time this season White has recorded an on-base streak of at least 10 games.

What's the word around Nashville?

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

Happy #615Day ! Grab one of these hats tonight @FirstTNPark for the @nashvillesounds game! @FOXNashville

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Carlos Tocci has made 2 sensational diving catches in CF tonight, each time protecting a 1-run @nashvillesounds lead. It's 3-2 over Vegas as we go to the bottom of the 8th. #Rangers

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

If you're hanging with your pup on a patio today, we've got a spot for you to bring 'em.

The ballpark! Join us for @TitosVodka Tail Waggin' Tuesday this week. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (@RealLoganRyan): atmilb.com/2SJ9q7k

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.