Express Shutout Rainiers in 14-0 Thrashing

June 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Hang the W! The Round Rock Express (41-27) prevailed in a 14-0 shutout of the Tacoma Rainiers (32-37) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The victory ties the Express franchise record for largest shutout win, matching a 14-0 effort back on July 22, 2016 against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

Each team's starter earned a decision in the shutout. Round Rock RHP Cy Sneed (5-6, 4.41) made a strong 6.2-inning start, earning the win after fanning five Rainiers hitters and allowing only two hits in the performance. Tacoma LHP Anthony Misiewicz (2-4, 7.11) suffered the loss after surrendering seven runs on seven hits and four walks in a 2.1-inning start.

Round Rock poured it on from the start as DH Alex De Goti opened the game with a base hit and advanced to second when LF Chas McCormick worked a walk. The duo trotted home the next at-bat when RF Kyle Tucker went deep into right field, giving the E-Train a quick 3-0 lead.

The next inning, C Jamie Richie notched a base hit after 3B Nick Tanielu drew a walk. The next Round Rock batter, SS Anibal Sierra, was hit by a Misiewicz pitch to load the bases for De Goti. The designated hitter then grounded into a force out that erased Sierra at second but allowed Tanielu to score with Ritchie following closely thereafter on an ensuing Josh Rojas single. Tucker kept the E-Train rolling with an RBI single that would drive in the third run of the inning.

Round Rock scored a run in each of the next three innings to open a 9-0 advantage. CF Drew Ferguson led off with a single and stole second base before quickly advancing to third via a balk. Two hitters later, Sierra sent Ferguson home on an RBI single. In the fourth Rojas went deep for his first Triple-A home run, widening the gap to 8-0. The runs kept coming for Round Rock in the fifth as Ferguson and Tanielu teamed up for back-to-back doubles, the second of which drove in a run.

A home run derby ensured in the sixth frame. LF Chas McCormick shot his second longball in as many days into the Dell Diamond berm, a hit that also scored Rojas after he led off with a double. Tucker then went yard for the second time in four at-bats for his 23rd homer of the year, pulling him into a first-place tie with former Express and current Astros OF Yordan Alvarez for most home runs by any player in Minor League Baseball this season.

Round Rock capped off scoring in the eighth with two more runs. 1B Taylor Jones led off the frame with a base hit then advanced to third thanks to a Ferguson double. Jones later raced home on a Rainiers fielding error before Ferguson followed suit on a Ritchie fielder's choice to make it 14-0.

Round Rock looks to keep the momentum on their side as they face Tacoma in game two on Sunday night. Rainiers LHP Jon Niese (3-1, 4.36) is scheduled to start opposite an Express pitcher to be announced. First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 6:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.