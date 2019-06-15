Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Tacoma Rainiers

San Antonio Missions (42-26) vs. Reno Aces (29-38)

Game #69/Home Game #33

Saturday, June 15, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (3-3, 4.33) vs. RHP Braden Shipley (1-3, 9.00)

Give Me Ten: The Missions tallied 10 more hits last night, which was the second straight game they have done so and 20th time this season. They are 14-6 when collecting at least 10 hits in a game. It is the third time this season San Antonio has had two straight games with 10 or more hits. They also tallied 10+ hits in back-to-back games on May 3-4 against Round Rock and on June 2-3 against Omaha and Salt Lake. They have not had three straight games with 10+ hits.

Hold That: Donnie Hart notched his eighth hold of the season last night, which is tied with Deolis Guerra and Oklahoma City's Kevin Quackenbush for the most in the PCL. San Antonio and Oklahoma City each have 37 holds, which is tied for the PCL-lead. Seeking a High Water Mark: With their victory last night the Missions are now 16 games over .500 for the third time this season, which is their high water mark. The two previous times San Antonio had the opportunity to go 17 games above .500 they fell to Salt Lake 13-7 on June 6 and 17-7 to Las Vegas on June 10.

