Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Tacoma Rainiers
June 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (42-26) vs. Reno Aces (29-38)
Game #69/Home Game #33
Saturday, June 15, 7:05 p.m.
Nelson Wolff Stadium
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Bubba Derby (3-3, 4.33) vs. RHP Braden Shipley (1-3, 9.00)
Give Me Ten: The Missions tallied 10 more hits last night, which was the second straight game they have done so and 20th time this season. They are 14-6 when collecting at least 10 hits in a game. It is the third time this season San Antonio has had two straight games with 10 or more hits. They also tallied 10+ hits in back-to-back games on May 3-4 against Round Rock and on June 2-3 against Omaha and Salt Lake. They have not had three straight games with 10+ hits.
Hold That: Donnie Hart notched his eighth hold of the season last night, which is tied with Deolis Guerra and Oklahoma City's Kevin Quackenbush for the most in the PCL. San Antonio and Oklahoma City each have 37 holds, which is tied for the PCL-lead. Seeking a High Water Mark: With their victory last night the Missions are now 16 games over .500 for the third time this season, which is their high water mark. The two previous times San Antonio had the opportunity to go 17 games above .500 they fell to Salt Lake 13-7 on June 6 and 17-7 to Las Vegas on June 10.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
Savannah Louie (@savannahKENS5)
Made my donation to the @safoodbank for @KENS5 Cares Million Summer Meals Food Frenzy Friday! Donate and get a ticket to the @missionsmilb game, courtesy of @GoAFFCU. We will be at HEB on Marbach until 6:30!
Cody Decker (@Decker6)
Its borderline trippy to be back here I San Antonio to play against the @missionsmilb. I have special memories here! Almost feels like another life.
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)
Celebrate Father's Day with us! Tomorrow one lucky fan will go home with a Missions team-signed bat from the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation! Fans can enter to win by signing up to be the Fan of the Game at the Aaron's Photo Booth on the concourse! bit.ly/2Koy7R0
