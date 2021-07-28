Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Joe Hicketts to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 28, 2021







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Joe Hicketts to a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$300,000).

Hicketts, 25 (5/4/96), spent the 2020-21 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL) and collected 18 points (1-17=18) in 32 contests. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound native of Kamloops, British Columbia, led team defensemen in scoring and ranked second on the team in assists. He ranked T-2nd amongst AHL defensemen in assists and T-10th in points. The left-shot blueliner tied his career-high three points (3a) March 26 at Iowa and scored his sole goal April 29 vs. Chicago. He has 118 points (16-102=118), three power-play goals (PPG), four game-winning goals (GWG), 176 penalty minutes (PIM) and 492 shots on goal in 286 career games in five AHL seasons with Grand Rapids (2016-21). He owns 11 points (1-10=11) and 18 PIM in 29 playoff contests (2017-19) and won the Calder Cup in 2017 with the Griffins.

Hicketts was originally signed as a free agent by the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 24, 2014. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 22, 2018 at New Jersey and tallied his first NHL points with two assists on March 27, 2018 vs. Pittsburgh. The defenseman owns five assists in 22 career NHL games in parts of three seasons with Detroit (2017-20).

Prior to signing with the Red Wings, Hicketts spent parts of five seasons with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and registered 173 points (32-141=173), 10 PPG, five GWG, 149 PIM and 159 shots on goal in 225 games (2011-16). He recorded a career-high 64 points (12-52=64) in 62 contests during the 2014-15 season and ranked second amongst WHL defensemen in scoring. He tallied 15 points (1-14=15) and 29 PIM in 31 playoff matches in four postseasons with Victoria (2013-16).

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

