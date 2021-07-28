San Diego Gulls Name Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot Assistant Coaches

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot as assistant coaches. Jacob and Talbot join head coach Joel Bouchard on San Diego's coaching staff.

Jacob spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Laval Rocket on Bouchard's coaching staff. He helped the Rocket to an 83-67-24 record in three seasons, including a 23-9-4 record in 2020-21, winning the Canadian Division while posting the second-highest points percentage in the AHL (.694).

Prior to joining Laval, Jacob held the same role on Bouchard's coaching staff with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2014-18, helping the club to a 160-80-32 record and consecutive QMJHL President Cup Finals appearances in 2017 and 2018. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at McGill University for four seasons (2010-14).

A native of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Jacob was an assistant coach for Canada at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2016 U-17 World Hockey Challenge. Prior to his coaching career, Jacob appeared in one AHL contest with the San Antonio Rampage in 2005 following a four-year collegiate career at McGill as a defenseman, earning 16-21=37 points and 369 penalty minutes (PIM) in 108 games. He also spent five years in Europe from 2005-10 with Partizan Beograd (Serbia), Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia), Innsbruck (Austria) and Kristianstad (Sweden).

Talbot begins his coaching career following a 15-year professional career in the NHL, AHL and KHL. Talbot is a veteran of 704 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Colorado and Boston from 2005-16, scoring 91-113 4 points with 495 PIM. He also scored 18-21=39 points in 84 career postseason games, leading Pittsburgh to a Stanley Cup championship in 2009, scoring the Stanley Cup clinching goal in Game 7 as part of a two-goal contest.

The Lemoyne, Quebec native most recently spent three seasons in the KHL with Avangard (2018-19) and Lokomotiv (2016-18), recording 27-38=65 points in 145 games. He also skated in 148 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence, totaling 33-43=76 points.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the eighth round (234th overall) of the 2002 NHL Draft, Talbot scored 110-189)9 points in 249 career QMJHL games with Gatineau, Hull and Rouyn-Noranda from 2000-04. He won back-to-back QMJHL championships with Hull (2003) and Gatineau (2004) and was named the Playoffs MVP both seasons. Talbot helped Canada to a silver medal at the 2004 World Junior Championship.

